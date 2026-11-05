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OPINION
Ross Tucker weighs in on the NFC North arms race and names the Chicago Bears the division's best
By Audacy Sports,5 days ago
Former NFL offensive lineman and NFL insider Ross Tucker joins Jim Costa and Jon Jansen to break down a chaotic week across the league. After rubbing salt in the wound over the 76ers defeating the Pistons, Ross weighs in on the NFC North arms race, naming the Chicago Bears the best team in the division following their blockbuster acquisition of Jeffrey Simmons.