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NFL

Baltimore adds Jacoby Brissett with Lamar Jackson hurt; AFC North stays stacked

By Audacy Sports,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N6bPW_1GnkTVap00


Doug Karsch, Gator Anderson, and producer Khang run through a rapid-fire slate of NFL hot topics, starting with the Baltimore Ravens acquiring Jacoby Brissett following Lamar Jackson’s injury. The crew debates whether Brissett gives Baltimore a realistic shot to stay afloat in a stacked AFC North, and if the Minnesota Vikings need to strike a trade for Kirk Cousins, Mac Jones, or even kick the tires on a blockbuster move.

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