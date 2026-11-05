Jack Campbell Carted Off Field During Lions-Vikings Game On Sunday

Football, football, football. We can’t get enough of it. It really is America’s Pastime.

But boy, it is truly a violent and dangerous sport. Nothing scares you more when a player goes down. And the injury that former Iowa star linebacker Jack Campbell suffered on Sunday is a stark reminder of just how dangerous the game of football can be.

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👇 BELOW: LIONS DRAFT PICKS WHO HAVE CHANGED THE TEAM! 👇

If you were watching the game against Minnesota Sunday you saw the the big collision in the 4th quarter. Campbell and several other Lions defenders went to tackle Minnesota tight end and another former Iowa player and Lion, T.J. Hockenson. Everyone got up, but not Campbell, who remained motionless on the field after the play was over.

Medical experts, training staff and coaches were all over him. Players from both teams were in stunned silence as Campbell was attended to. With a collision like that and a motionless player down you sure don’t want to rush the situation. Just shake it off doesn’t really fit here.

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Campbell was eventually carted off the field. The Lions did say he was alert and breathing, which was something. Then he was taken to the hospital.

WHAT IS THE LATEST NEWS ON CAMPBELL?

According to Yahoo Sports:

Nov. 4, 8:15 a.m. ET — The Lions did not release a formal update on Tuesday, but coach Dan Campbell did say that the linebacker is “improving.”

Nov. 2, 3:01 p.m. ET — Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters on Monday afternoon, saying that Jack Campbell’s condition is “positive,” but leaving it at that.

“He’d give you the shirt off his back,” Dan Campbell said. “Just an unbelievable person.”

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Everyone is praying for Campbell and his family and anxious for the next update and hopefully good news!