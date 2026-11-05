Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Cannonsburg

Low-cost Vaccines Come To West Michigan On November 16 Through The Humane Society's Pawblic Health Day

By Andy Rent,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18SCzb_1GnVrkLL00

Mr. Pepper is such a warm and loving one-year-old boy that I can’t understand why he is still looking for a home at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUX12_1GnVrkLL00
Andy Rent

Winni from the Humane Society brought Pepper to the studio for “Wet Nose Wednesday” brought to you by Bathworks of Michigan!

👇 BELOW: CUTE AND CUDDLY DOGS AND CATS! 👇

Yes, she says he is a big block head, very social and friendly to everyone and he makes friends with who ever he meets. He loves other dogs and would make a great playmate in a home with another dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQPnm_1GnVrkLL00
Andy Rent

There isn’t any information regarding cats and small children so the Humane Society would make careful introductions because he’s ready to go!

DON’T FORGET TO GET YOUR PET VACCINATED

The Humane Society of West Michigan is the place to do it because their Low-Cost Public Vaccine Clinic is coming up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10AxCX_1GnVrkLL00
John Moore/Getty Images/158367408

It is provided through HSWM’s Pawblic Health Day program, and offers discounted routine vaccines, testing, preventatives, and microchips for owned dogs and cats. These services are open to everyone.  The next Pawblic Health Day is coming up on November 16 from 11 AM-1 PM, at Humane Society of West Michigan. You do need an an appointment so make yours today at: https://hswm.fillout.com/t/nP4xPeibbRus

HUMANE HUSTLE IF ALMOST HERE!

Humane Hustle is Two Weeks Away!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R9Cyg_1GnVrkLL00
Sincerely Media on Unsplash

So lace up and join the 4th Annual Humane Hustle on November 14th at Cannonsburg Ski Area! Choose your challenge with a 10K, 5K, or 1-mile walk, with official race timing. Fundraise for shelter pets to earn exciting prizes, and every participant receives a shirt and finisher medal! Plus, participants 17 and under get $10 off registration. Register and start your fundraising today at www.humanehustle.org

Click here to view photo gallery
Add to Preferred Sources

Comments