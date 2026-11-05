Low-cost Vaccines Come To West Michigan On November 16 Through The Humane Society's Pawblic Health Day

Mr. Pepper is such a warm and loving one-year-old boy that I can’t understand why he is still looking for a home at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Andy Rent

Winni from the Humane Society brought Pepper to the studio for “Wet Nose Wednesday” brought to you by Bathworks of Michigan!

👇 BELOW: CUTE AND CUDDLY DOGS AND CATS! 👇

Yes, she says he is a big block head, very social and friendly to everyone and he makes friends with who ever he meets. He loves other dogs and would make a great playmate in a home with another dog.

Andy Rent

There isn’t any information regarding cats and small children so the Humane Society would make careful introductions because he’s ready to go!

DON’T FORGET TO GET YOUR PET VACCINATED

The Humane Society of West Michigan is the place to do it because their Low-Cost Public Vaccine Clinic is coming up.

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It is provided through HSWM’s Pawblic Health Day program, and offers discounted routine vaccines, testing, preventatives, and microchips for owned dogs and cats. These services are open to everyone. The next Pawblic Health Day is coming up on November 16 from 11 AM-1 PM, at Humane Society of West Michigan. You do need an an appointment so make yours today at: https://hswm.fillout.com/t/nP4xPeibbRus

HUMANE HUSTLE IF ALMOST HERE!

Humane Hustle is Two Weeks Away!

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So lace up and join the 4th Annual Humane Hustle on November 14th at Cannonsburg Ski Area! Choose your challenge with a 10K, 5K, or 1-mile walk, with official race timing. Fundraise for shelter pets to earn exciting prizes, and every participant receives a shirt and finisher medal! Plus, participants 17 and under get $10 off registration. Register and start your fundraising today at www.humanehustle.org