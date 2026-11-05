Santa's Mailbox Just Opened and It's Only September

School has been in session for less than a month, football season is only just getting started, and people are still having bonfires like the summer isn’t fleeting. Yet, much like the seasonal section at Meijer, Christmas is already making a far-too-early appearance.

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If your kiddo is already saying things they want for Christmas, the United States Postal Service has announced that Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick is ready to receive them. Yep, Santa’s mailbox is open, and he’s accepting letters over 90 days before his intrepid journey around the globe.

Photo by Les Anderson on Unsplash

USPS Operation Santa Open Now

Winter tends to start early in Michigan, so it doesn’t hurt to have your kids let Santa know their wish list early. The North Pole has terrible reception, so snail mail is still the way to go. All wish lists should be addressed to:

123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888

Templates for letters are available here. Mail all letters by December 5th.

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Adopt A Letter Program

While kids enjoy mailing Santa, the important part comes from generous folks who help Santa by adopting a letter. The adult portion of the USPS Operation Santa involves magic-making of their own by adopting a letter. Read through all the submissions, pick one that speaks to you, and help create a Christmas Miracle of your own.