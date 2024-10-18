Open in App
    Bronny James Picked Up His First Flagrant Foul Amid Some Controversy

    By Kyle Koster,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 20
    1d ago
    He has no business in the NBA.
    Jesus Jimenez
    1d ago
    awww yall stfu. its a game. and at times it can be a rough game. they are all men and if u are not a man then quit the league till u become a man. other that baby u are man amongst men so act like one. aint no room for lil boys. yall want to stand up for this dude. so yall gonna come to his rescue everytime he tripps overhimself to??
