Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sports Illustrated

    North Carolina Wide Receiver Tylee Craft Dies From Lung Cancer at 23

    By Patrick Andres,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 15
    Add a Comment
    Tom Snider
    1h ago
    🙏
    Sundhine7
    2h ago
    So sad to hear this! Prayers for the fsmily! May he rest in peace!😢😢
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Prayers Pouring In For North Carolina Football After Wide Receiver's Death
    The Spun2 days ago
    North Carolina football's Tylee Craft dies at 23 after cancer battle
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    North Carolina Hurricane Survivor Dies of Heart Attack After Lack of Cell Service Prevents Husband from Calling 911
    Latin Times7 days ago
    Aaron Rodgers's Hail Mary TD Pass to Allen Lazard Was Most Ridiculous Play of the Season
    Sports Illustrated2 hours ago
    Tylee Craft Was Raised By Single Mother, September Craft, A South Carolina Police Officer
    sportstalkline.com20 hours ago
    World reacts to horrible Bronny James news
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Popular ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Blue Bloods’ actor dies
    Cleveland.com5 days ago
    4 prescription medications that can land you a DUI
    MotorBiscuit3 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds2 days ago
    Moment pregnant woman lost her baby after being kicked in stomach by driver whose car she accidentally sideswiped
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    Raven-Symoné Reveals She Threw Out Her Louis Vuitton Shoes After Pooping Her Pants
    OK Magazine6 days ago
    8 subtle signs you’re meant to enjoy life without a partner
    Baseline3 days ago
    Trump tells hurricane victims he'll help cover cost of generators — but only if elected
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Married to a Monster: How Bianca Censori 'Broke Free' From Kanye West After 22 Months of Marriage — as Her Family Launched 'Dramatic Intervention'
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    ‘106 & Park’ Star Free Finally Breaks Silence On Secret Baby With Jay-Z Rumour
    Shine My Crown3 days ago
    Couple ‘left dead son, 4, in bed for 8 days then buried him in garden after trying to heal fatal illness with garlic’
    The US Sun4 days ago
    Jerry Jones Makes Declarative Statement on Mike McCarthy's Job After Ugly Loss to Lions
    Sports Illustrated1 day ago
    The Liberty Can't Be Lulled By Lynx's Sloppy Game 2 Performance
    Sports Illustrated1 day ago
    Woman, 29, who dumped her fiancé just weeks before the wedding reveals she married her maid of honor instead
    Daily Mail7 days ago
    Chevrolet Discontinuing Once Popular Model, Laying Off Workers
    The Boot5 days ago
    In Memory of 'Touched By An Angel' TV Star Della Reese: 7 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Dan Lanning Confirms Oregon's Strategic 12-Men Penalty vs. Ohio State Was Intentional
    Sports Illustratedlast hour
    Josh Allen Was Chirping at Jets Defenders After Throwing Another TD Pass
    Sports Illustrated2 hours ago
    Wanda Smith, former radio personality and comedian, dies at 58
    rolling out2 days ago
    Sad Sir Elton John, 77, Admits Death Fears After We Revealed He's 'Crippled, Blind and Incontinent': 'I Don't Know How Much Time I Have Left'
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Hurricane exposed brutal murder of Texas mom-of-two who mocked husband's bedroom performance
    The Mirror US4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy