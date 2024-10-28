Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Cristiano Ronaldo super fan travelled for seven months to meet his idol

    By Vishal Bhawani,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qhf0T_0wP9f3HR00

    A devoted fan’s dream came true this week after an extraordinary seven-month journey across Asia on his bicycle to meet his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Gong, a 24-year-old man from China’s Anhui province, cycled 13,000 km to finally meet his hero, Cristiano Ronaldo , in Saudi Arabia.

    MORE: All the latest soccer action | Cristiano Ronaldo news

    Why he travelled 13,000km by bike to meet CR7

    Gong’s journey began when an injury prevented Ronaldo from visiting China as planned.

    Determined to meet his idol, Gong decided he’d travel to Riyadh instead, where Ronaldo now plays for Al Nassr.

    With only two power banks, a tent, a few clothes, and basic cooking supplies, he set out in March, determined to complete the journey despite countless challenges.

    How the bike ride went

    Throughout the trip, Gong traveled frugally, often living on bread and the generosity of strangers.

    In Armenia, he even suffered a high fever and collapsed by the roadside, but he received free medical treatment from kind locals.

    Despite these hardships, Gong described his journey as life-changing, teaching him patience and introducing him to friends along the way.

    Gong arrived in Riyadh on October 10, only to find that Ronaldo was away in Europe for a match. However, Al Nassr’s staff, moved by his dedication, assured him he’d get to meet the superstar.

    His patience was finally rewarded on October 20, when he got to watch Ronaldo play live for the first time, followed by a meeting with the football icon.

    In a “dreamlike” moment, Gong shared that Ronaldo hugged him, shook his hand, and signed his Al Nassr jersey along with a banner reading: “What I dream of is true love and freedom.”

    Now, Gong is setting his sights on another journey— this time to Portugal, the birthplace of his hero.

