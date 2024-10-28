Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Man United vs. Leicester City lineups, expected starting 11, confirmed team news and injuries: Van Nistelrooy to pick first team as interim boss

    By Joe Wright,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ikJE_0wP7gwGY00

    Manchester United 's latest new era begins with them hosting Leicester City in the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

    United dismissed manager Erik ten Hag on Monday following a 2-1 defeat to lowly West Ham on Sunday , which came about due to a highly contentious penalty awarded following a VAR review in second-half injury time at London Stadium.

    That defeat left United 14th in the Premier League standings , closer to the relegation zone than the UEFA Champions League places, and eventually left the manager's position untenable. Ruud van Nistelrooy is in temporary charge and must find a way to restore confidence at the club.

    The Foxes suffered a dispiriting 3-1 home defeat to Nottingham Forest but have had two extra days to prepare for this meeting, with that league loss taking place last Friday.

    Below is the latest team news and the predicted lineups for this fixture.

    MORE: All the latest Man Utd news | Premier League schedule for 2024/25 | Latest Premier League top scorer rankings

    Man United vs. Leicester City lineups, predicted starting 11, team news

    Van Nistelrooy will probably be wary of experimenting too much and should turn to more experienced heads to lead them through this period of transition.

    With that in mind, expect this to be a largely strong team. Jonny Evans could return to the side against his former club, but there remains no clear indication as to when left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia will finally be back.

    Mason Mount is more likely to target Sunday's league meeting with his old club for a potential return. Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo are still sidelined, along with Leny Yoro and Antony .

    United fans will hope to see Amad Diallo given a chance in the first XI.

    Man United predicted lineup (4-2-3-1, right to left): Onana (GK) — Dalot, De Ligt, Evans, Mazraoui — Ugarte, Eriksen — Garnacho, Fernandes, Diallo — Hojlund

    Injured: Antony, Mainoo, Maguire, Malacia, Mount, Shaw, Yoro
    Suspended: None

    Leicester may consider mixing up their starting XI after a poor second-half performance against Forest.

    Conor Coady , Boubakary Soumare and Jordan Ayew could come in, along with Morocco star Bilal El Khannouss , who was a sub last Friday.

    Leicester City predicted XI (4-2-3-1, right to left): Hermansen (GK) — Pereira, Faes, Coady, Justin — Ndidi, Soumare — De Cordova-Reid, Ayew, Mavididi — Vardy

    Injured: Vestergaard, Choudhury, Daka
    Suspended: None

    Man United vs. Leicester City live stream, TV channel

    Here's how to watch this Premier League match across selected areas of the world's major regions:

    Region TV Streaming
    USA CBS Sports Network Fubo , Paramount+
    Canada DAZN
    UK Sky Sports+ Sky GO, NOW TV
    Australia beIN Sports Connect
    India

    Related Search

    Van NistelrooyManchester UnitedLeicester cityPremier LeagueTeam news and injuriesOld Trafford

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Why referees didn't call offensive pass interference penalty on key George Kittle TD vs. Cowboys
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Blue Jays predicted to sign superstar to $350 million extension
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    Dodgers $8 million All-Star could leave L.A. After World Series
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Vikings named potential buyer at NFL trade deadline: 1 potential target for top 3 needs
    Sporting News21 hours ago
    Mets named landing spot for Braves $136 million All-Star pitcher
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Harris widens lead over Trump to 4 points in national poll
    The Hill2 days ago
    Stephen A. Smith offers high-profile replacement for Kalen DeBoer at Alabama
    Sporting News1 day ago
    49ers and Panthers trade proposal sends $20 million edge rusher to San Fran
    Sporting News22 hours ago
    49ers linked to $143 million superstar, former DPOY in possible blockbuster
    Sporting News3 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Texas-Texas A&M ticket prices are already reaching Super Bowl levels
    Sporting News14 hours ago
    Bills and Raiders trade proposal sends $7 million defender to Buffalo
    Sporting News18 hours ago
    Marine Sgt. Maj. Charlie Clawson Rank Reduced for Wearing Unauthorized Awards Including Purple Heart
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    NBA scout urges Nuggets to cut ties with nine-time All-Star who 'needs to retire'
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Los Angeles Chargers predicted to bring in $21 million WR through free agency
    Sporting News17 hours ago
    Dodgers could cut ties with key veteran to afford $152 million slugger
    Sporting News21 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Can Jameis Winston lead the Browns to the playoffs?
    Sporting News20 hours ago
    Dancing with the Stars live results: Updated scores for Ilona Maher, Danny Amendola and more from 2024 DWTS Episode 7
    Sporting News19 hours ago
    Chargers $3.1 million starter predicted to cut ties with L.A. in favor of Bears
    Sporting News2 days ago
    World Series fan interference, explained: Yankees fan infuriates Dodgers' Mookie Betts while trying to prevent catch
    Sporting News17 hours ago
    Braves predicted to cut ties with infielder, ‘can’t justify’ salary projection
    Sporting News5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy