    How old were Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when they first won Ballon d'Or? Age and years of awards

    By Liam Happe,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wEPEe_0wP7YS3A00

    It will feel somewhat strange to many football fans when future Ballon d'Or awards , starting with the 2024 ceremony on Monday, October 28 , do not prominently feature Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo .

    The accolade, recognising the best individual men's footballer on the planet each year, has been won by either Ronaldo or Messi almost exclusively since 2008, with the duo coming in second and third respectively in 2007 as well.

    Only in 2018 and 2022 were they both beaten to the top spot, by Luka Modric and Karim Benzema, with the latter seeing neither finish on the podium. It appeared to be the end of an era — until Messi's World Cup win with Argentina capped a return to the No.1- spot last year .

    The betting money is on that being the end of it for both extraordinary players, however, who are now each closing in on 40 years of age. But just how young were they when the dominance started?

    Here's some trivia ahead of Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony.

    How old were Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when they first won Ballon d'Or?

    Ronaldo came in second to Kaka at the age of 22 in 2007, but his first Ballon d'Or came the following year when he was 23.

    Messi, meanwhile, was third behind Kaka and CR7 in '07 and second to Ronaldo in '08, before claiming the 2009 award at 22 years old.

    That means, while Ronaldo won it first, Messi did it at a younger age, and entered the list of the five youngest players to lay their hands on the prize.

    Who is the oldest Ballon d'Or winner?

    Messi was 36 when he won his eighth award last year. However, the oldest winner of the accolade is, has been for a long time and may forever be, Stanley Matthews.

    The iconic English "outside right" (comparable to a right winger in an attacking modern XI) won the very first edition of the award in 1956 — and he was 41 when he did so, less than two months from turning 42!

    How old were the Ballon d'Or hat-trick winners?

    Messi won his third Ballon in 2011, his third in a row, before Ronaldo would get his second. He was 24 at the time.

    Ronaldo would eventually win a second Ballon d'Or in 2013 before his hat-trick came the following year, 2014, when he was 29.

    Only Michel Platini of France and Dutch greats Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten join the duo with three Ballons d'Or to their name. The trio have all won it exactly three each, with Platini completing his set aged 30, Cruyff at 27 and Van Basten at 28.

