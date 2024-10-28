Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Ballon d'Or free live stream: How to watch awards night online as Vinicius Jr bids for top trophy

    By Deepti Patwardhan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dRxFr_0wP7C6Av00

    The 2024 edition of the Ballon d'Or takes place on Monday at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, where the football community will crown the best players in the world.

    Vinicius Junior is considered a firm favourite to win the title after he helped Real Madrid capture the La Liga and Champions League titles in the 2023-24 season.

    The Brazilian star however, will be challenged by club-teammate Jude Bellingham, while there is also competition from Manchester City's Rodri and Erling Haaland.

    This year's ceremony will mark the start of a new era, as, for the first time since the 2003 edition, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo have been nominated for an award.

    Ballon d'Or free live stream

    The Ballon d'Or will be available for streaming on Paramount+ , which offers a free trial for new users.

    Ballon d'Or award ceremony 2024 live stream, TV channel in USA

    • Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
    • Time: 3:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 p.m. PT
    • TV channel: None
    • Streaming: Paramount+

    The Ballon d'Or ceremony will be streamed live in the United States on Paramount+ , who are offering a free trial for new users . Viewers can navigate to the CBS Sports Golazo Network in their P+ app to watch the event.

    For a limited time, new subscribers can enjoy Paramount+ starting at $2.50 per month for 12 months! Billed annually. Stream the NFL on CBS, Champions League soccer, and more. Redeem now!

    Also available on Paramount+ are matches from the UEFA Europa League, Serie A, the Scottish Premier League, the EFL, and other global football games.

    The Ballon d'Or gala will also be streamed natively on the CBS Sports Golazo Network, which is a free-to-access streaming service by CBS offering 24/7 football news and coverage. Anywhere the Golazo Network can be found — such as Paramount+ , the CBS Sports official website and app, Roku, Amazon TV, and other devices — the Ballon d'Or ceremony can be viewed live.

    L'Equipe's YouTube channel will also be showing the event on its YouTube channel for free.

    What time is the 2024 Ballon d'Or award ceremony?

    The 2024 Ballon d'Or award gala kicks off from the Theatre du Chatelet on Monday, October 28 at 8:45 p.m. local time in Paris, France

    Here's how that time translates across the time zones in North America:

    Date Start time
    Eastern Time Mon, Oct. 28 3:45 p.m.
    Central Time Mon, Oct. 28 2:45 p.m.
    Mountain Time Mon, Oct. 28 1:45 p.m.
    Pacific Time Mon, Oct. 28 12:45 p.m.

    2024 Ballon d'Or list of nominees, awards

    2024 men's Ballon d'Or nominees

    Name Age Position Club Country
    Jude Bellingham 21 CM Real Madrid England
    Hakan Calhanoglu 30 CM Inter Turkey
    Dani Carvajal 32 RB Real Madrid Spain
    Ruben Dias 27 CB Man City Portugal
    Artem Dovbyk 27 ST Girona/Roma Ukraine
    Phil Foden 24 CAM Man City England
    Alejandro Grimaldo 29 LB Bayer Leverkusen Spain
    Erling Haaland 24 ST Man City Norway
    Mats Hummels 35 CB Borussia Dortmund Germany
    Harry Kane 31 ST Bayern Munich England
    Toni Kroos 34 CM Real Madrid / ret. Germany
    Ademola Lookman 27 FWD Atalanta Nigeria
    Emiliano Martinez 32 GK Aston Villa Argentina
    Lautaro Martinez 27 ST Inter Argentina
    Kylian Mbappe 25 FWD PSG/Real Madrid France
    Martin Odegaard 25 CAM Arsenal Norway
    Dani Olmo 26 CM RB Leipzig/Barcelona Spain
    Cole Palmer 22 CAM Chelsea England
    Declan Rice 25 CM Arsenal England
    Rodri 28 CM Man City Spain
    Antonio Rudiger 31 CB Real Madrid Germany
    Bukayo Saka 23 RW Arsenal England
    William Saliba 23 CB Arsenal France
    Federico Valverde 26 CM Real Madrid Uruguay
    Vinicius Jr 24 FWD Real Madrid Brazil
    Vitinha 24 CM PSG Portugal
    Nico Williams 22 LW/RW Athletic Club Spain
    Florian Wirtz 21 CAM Bayer Leverkusen Germany
    Granit Xhaka 32 CM Bayer Leverkusen Switzerland
    Lamine Yamal 17 RW Barcelona Spain

