Ballon d'Or free live stream: How to watch awards night online as Vinicius Jr bids for top trophy

The 2024 edition of the Ballon d'Or takes place on Monday at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, where the football community will crown the best players in the world.

Vinicius Junior is considered a firm favourite to win the title after he helped Real Madrid capture the La Liga and Champions League titles in the 2023-24 season.

The Brazilian star however, will be challenged by club-teammate Jude Bellingham, while there is also competition from Manchester City's Rodri and Erling Haaland.

This year's ceremony will mark the start of a new era, as, for the first time since the 2003 edition, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo have been nominated for an award.

Ballon d'Or free live stream

The Ballon d'Or will be available for streaming on Paramount+ , which offers a free trial for new users.

Ballon d'Or award ceremony 2024 live stream, TV channel in USA

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 p.m. PT

3:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 p.m. PT TV channel: None

None Streaming: Paramount+

The Ballon d'Or ceremony will be streamed live in the United States on Paramount+ , who are offering a free trial for new users . Viewers can navigate to the CBS Sports Golazo Network in their P+ app to watch the event.

Also available on Paramount+ are matches from the UEFA Europa League, Serie A, the Scottish Premier League, the EFL, and other global football games.

The Ballon d'Or gala will also be streamed natively on the CBS Sports Golazo Network, which is a free-to-access streaming service by CBS offering 24/7 football news and coverage. Anywhere the Golazo Network can be found — such as Paramount+ , the CBS Sports official website and app, Roku, Amazon TV, and other devices — the Ballon d'Or ceremony can be viewed live.

L'Equipe's YouTube channel will also be showing the event on its YouTube channel for free.

What time is the 2024 Ballon d'Or award ceremony?

The 2024 Ballon d'Or award gala kicks off from the Theatre du Chatelet on Monday, October 28 at 8:45 p.m. local time in Paris, France

Here's how that time translates across the time zones in North America:

Date Start time Eastern Time Mon, Oct. 28 3:45 p.m. Central Time Mon, Oct. 28 2:45 p.m. Mountain Time Mon, Oct. 28 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time Mon, Oct. 28 12:45 p.m.

2024 Ballon d'Or list of nominees, awards

2024 men's Ballon d'Or nominees