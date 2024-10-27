Dolphins vs. Cardinals radio station: Channels, live streams to listen live to NFL Week 8 game broadcast

The Cardinals (3-4) head on the road to take on the Dolphins (2-4) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The return of Tua Tagovailoa is generating optimism among fans and the coaching staff. After struggling with a significant injury that sidelined him since Week 2, Tagovailoa’s presence could be a game-changer for a team that has faced challenges at the quarterback position.

The Dolphins have struggled offensively, particularly in recent weeks, falling to 2-4 after a disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts. With backup quarterbacks Skylar Thompson, Tyler Huntley, and Tim Boyle, the offense has ranked at the bottom of the league. Star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have had limited impact, combining for just two receptions and 19 yards in that last game.

On the other side, the Cardinals enter this matchup with a record of 3-4, buoyed by a recent victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Kyler Murray has shown flashes of brilliance, both through the air and on the ground, contributing to his team’s success. Rookie standout Marvin Harrison Jr. is also looking to build on his performance after returning from a concussion.

Here is everything you need to know in order to listen to Dolphins vs. Cardinals on the radio.

Dolphins vs. Cardinals radio station

National radio channel: SiriusXM channel 229 (home) and 384 (away)

SiriusXM channel 229 (home) and 384 (away) Dolphins radio channel: BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WIOD 610-AM

BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WIOD 610-AM Cardinals radio channel: KTAR/98.7 FM

You can listen to the Dolphins vs. Cardinals live on SiriusXM . The Dolphins broadcast can be found on channel 229, while Cardinals fans will want to tune into channel 384 for their team-specific game commentary.

Football fans in the local markets can listen to the game on BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WIOD 610 and KTAR/98.7 FM.

Dolphins vs. Cardinals start time

Date: Sunday, Oct. 27

Sunday, Oct. 27 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Kickoff for Dolphins vs. Cardinals is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27.

The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Dolphins schedule 2024

Here's a look at all of the Dolphins’ opponents in 2024.

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV 1 Sep. 8 Dolphins 20 , Jaguars 17 -- -- 2 Sep. 12 (TNF) Dolphins 10, Bills 31 -- -- 3 Sep. 22 Seahawks 24 , Dolphins 3 -- -- 4 Sep. 30 (MNF) Dolphins 12, Titans 31 -- -- 5 Oct. 6 Patriots 10, Dolphins 15 -- -- 6 Oct. 13 BYE -- -- 7 Oct. 20 Colts 16, Dolphins 10 -- -- 8 Oct. 27 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. Fox 9 Nov. 3 at Bills 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 11 (MNF) at Rams 8:15 p.m. ESPN 11 Nov. 17 vs. Raiders 1 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 24 vs. Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 13 Nov. 28 (TNF) at Packers 8:20 p.m. NBC 14 Dec. 8 vs. Jets 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 15 at Texans 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 22 vs. 49ers 4:25 p.m. CBS 17 Dec. 29 at Dolphins 8:20 p.m. NBC 18 TBD at Jets TBD TBD

Cardinals schedule 2024

Here's a look at all of the Cardinals’ opponents in 2024.

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 8 Bills 34, Cardinals 28 -- -- 2 Sept. 15 Cardinals 41, Rams 10 -- -- 3 Sept. 22 Lions 20, Cardinals 13 -- -- 4 Sept. 29 Cardinals 14, Commanders 42 -- -- 5 Oct. 6 49ers 23, Cardinals 24 -- -- 6 Oct. 13 Packers 34 , Cardinals 13 -- -- 7 Oct. 21 Cardinals 17, Chargers 15 -- -- 8 Oct. 27 at. Dolphins 1:00 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 3 vs. Bears 4:05 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 10 vs. Jets 4:25 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 17 BYE — — 12 Nov. 24 at. Seahawks 4:25 p.m. FOX 13 Dec. 1 at. Vikings 1:00 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 8 vs. Seahawks 4:05 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 15 vs. Patriots 4:25 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 22 at. Panthers 1:00 p.m. FOX 17 Dec. 28/29 at. Rams TBD TBD 18 Jan. 4/5 vs. 49ers TBD TBD

NFL Week 8 schedule

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game Time (ET) TV channel Rams vs. Vikings 8:15 p.m. Prime Video

Sunday, Oct. 27

Game Time (ET) TV channel Bengals vs. Eagles 1 p.m. CBS Browns vs. Ravens 1 p.m. CBS Lions vs. Titans 1 p.m. FOX Dolphins vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. FOX Patriots vs. Jets 1 p.m. CBS Buccaneers vs. Falcons 1 p.m. FOX Jaguars vs. Packers 1 p.m. FOX Texans vs. Colts 1 p.m. CBS Chargers vs. Saints 4:05 p.m. FOX Seahawks vs. Bills 4:05 p.m. FOX Broncos vs. Panthers 4:25 p.m. CBS Raiders vs. Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS Commanders vs. Bears 4:25 p.m. CBS 49ers vs. Cowboys 8:20 p.m. NBC

Monday, Oct. 28

Game Time (ET) TV channel Steelers vs. Giants 8:15 p.m. ESPN, ABC

