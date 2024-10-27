Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Dolphins vs. Cardinals radio station: Channels, live streams to listen live to NFL Week 8 game broadcast

    By Ishika Dadhwal,

    2 days ago

    The Cardinals (3-4) head on the road to take on the Dolphins (2-4) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

    The return of Tua Tagovailoa is generating optimism among fans and the coaching staff. After struggling with a significant injury that sidelined him since Week 2, Tagovailoa’s presence could be a game-changer for a team that has faced challenges at the quarterback position.

    The Dolphins have struggled offensively, particularly in recent weeks, falling to 2-4 after a disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts. With backup quarterbacks Skylar Thompson, Tyler Huntley, and Tim Boyle, the offense has ranked at the bottom of the league. Star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have had limited impact, combining for just two receptions and 19 yards in that last game.

    On the other side, the Cardinals enter this matchup with a record of 3-4, buoyed by a recent victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Kyler Murray has shown flashes of brilliance, both through the air and on the ground, contributing to his team’s success. Rookie standout Marvin Harrison Jr. is also looking to build on his performance after returning from a concussion.

    Here is everything you need to know in order to listen to Dolphins vs. Cardinals on the radio.

    Dolphins vs. Cardinals radio station

    • National radio channel: SiriusXM channel 229 (home) and 384 (away)
    • Dolphins radio channel: BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WIOD 610-AM
    • Cardinals radio channel: KTAR/98.7 FM

    You can listen to the Dolphins vs. Cardinals live on SiriusXM . The Dolphins broadcast can be found on channel 229, while Cardinals fans will want to tune into channel 384 for their team-specific game commentary.

    Football fans in the local markets can listen to the game on BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WIOD 610 and KTAR/98.7 FM.

    Get SiriusXM for free for your first month . Listen to live NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL games, plus NASCAR, college sports and more. Stay updated with all the news and get all the analysis on multiple sport-specific channels.

    Dolphins vs. Cardinals start time

    • Date: Sunday, Oct. 27
    • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    Kickoff for Dolphins vs. Cardinals is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27.

    The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

    Dolphins schedule 2024

    Here's a look at all of the Dolphins’ opponents in 2024.

    Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
    1 Sep. 8 Dolphins 20 , Jaguars 17 -- --
    2 Sep. 12 (TNF) Dolphins 10, Bills 31 -- --
    3 Sep. 22 Seahawks 24 , Dolphins 3 -- --
    4 Sep. 30 (MNF) Dolphins 12, Titans  31 -- --
    5 Oct. 6 Patriots 10, Dolphins 15 -- --
    6 Oct. 13 BYE -- --
    7 Oct. 20 Colts 16, Dolphins 10 -- --
    8 Oct. 27 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. Fox
    9 Nov. 3 at Bills 1 p.m. CBS
    10 Nov. 11 (MNF) at Rams 8:15 p.m. ESPN
    11 Nov. 17 vs. Raiders 1 p.m. CBS
    12 Nov. 24 vs. Patriots 1 p.m. CBS
    13 Nov. 28 (TNF) at Packers 8:20 p.m. NBC
    14 Dec. 8 vs. Jets 1 p.m. CBS
    15 Dec. 15 at Texans 1 p.m. CBS
    16 Dec. 22 vs. 49ers 4:25 p.m. CBS
    17 Dec. 29 at Dolphins 8:20 p.m. NBC
    18 TBD at Jets TBD TBD

    Cardinals schedule 2024

    Here's a look at all of the Cardinals’ opponents in 2024.

    Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
    1 Sept. 8 Bills 34, Cardinals 28 -- --
    2 Sept. 15 Cardinals 41, Rams 10 -- --
    3 Sept. 22 Lions 20, Cardinals 13 -- --
    4 Sept. 29 Cardinals 14, Commanders 42 -- --
    5 Oct. 6 49ers 23, Cardinals 24 -- --
    6 Oct. 13 Packers 34 , Cardinals 13 -- --
    7 Oct. 21 Cardinals 17, Chargers 15 -- --
    8 Oct. 27 at. Dolphins 1:00 p.m. FOX
    9 Nov. 3 vs. Bears 4:05 p.m. CBS
    10 Nov. 10 vs. Jets 4:25 p.m. CBS
    11 Nov. 17 BYE
    12 Nov. 24 at. Seahawks 4:25 p.m. FOX
    13 Dec. 1 at. Vikings 1:00 p.m. FOX
    14 Dec. 8 vs. Seahawks 4:05 p.m. CBS
    15 Dec. 15 vs. Patriots 4:25 p.m. CBS
    16 Dec. 22 at. Panthers 1:00 p.m. FOX
    17 Dec. 28/29 at. Rams TBD TBD
    18 Jan. 4/5 vs. 49ers TBD TBD

    NFL Week 8 schedule

    Thursday, Oct. 24

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    Rams vs. Vikings 8:15 p.m. Prime Video

    Sunday, Oct. 27

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    Bengals vs. Eagles 1 p.m. CBS
    Browns vs. Ravens 1 p.m. CBS
    Lions vs. Titans 1 p.m. FOX
    Dolphins vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. FOX
    Patriots vs. Jets 1 p.m. CBS
    Buccaneers vs. Falcons 1 p.m. FOX
    Jaguars vs. Packers 1 p.m. FOX
    Texans vs. Colts 1 p.m. CBS
    Chargers vs. Saints 4:05 p.m. FOX
    Seahawks vs. Bills 4:05 p.m. FOX
    Broncos vs. Panthers 4:25 p.m. CBS
    Raiders vs. Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS
    Commanders vs. Bears 4:25 p.m. CBS
    49ers vs. Cowboys 8:20 p.m. NBC

    Monday, Oct. 28

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    Steelers vs. Giants 8:15 p.m. ESPN, ABC

