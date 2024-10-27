Open in App
    Can Indiana really break up Oregon, Penn State and Ohio State? Sizing up 4-way Big Ten race

    By Bill Bender,

    1 days ago

    For the past three seasons — the Big Ten race has consisted of a two-team race between Ohio State and Michigan heading into November.

    It's amazing how different that race looks this season. Four teams – No. 1 Oregon (8-0), No. 3 Penn State (8-0), No. 4 Ohio State (7-1) and No. 13 Indiana (8-0) – are in a scramble for the Big Ten championship game and College Football Playoff.

    No. 20 Illinois is the lone two-loss team remaining, and that race will heat up with the top-five showdown between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on Nov. 2.

    TEAM REMAINING SCHEDULE
    No. 1 Oregon (8-0, 4-0) at Michigan, vs. Maryland, at Wisconsin, vs. Washington
    No. 3 Penn State (7-0, 4-0) vs. Ohio State, vs. Washington, at Purdue, at Minnesota, vs. Maryland
    No. 4 Ohio State (6-1, 3-1) at Penn State, vs. Purdue, at Northwestern, vs. Indiana, vs. Michigan
    No. 13 Indiana (8-0, 5-0) at Michigan State, vs. Michigan, at Ohio State, vs. Purdue

    How should those four teams feel heading into November? What is the best bet for the Big Ten championship?

    No. 1 Oregon controls its destiny

    The Ducks maintained the top spot in the Big Ten race with a convincing 38-9 victory against No. 20 Illinois. Oregon rolled up 527 yards of offense and has left little doubt the last two weeks since inheriting the No. 1 ranking.

    Dillon Gabriel (18 of 26, 291 yards, 3 TD, INT) kept the big-play offense rolling, and the defense picked off Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer twice.

    The Ducks now travel to Michigan – and the Wolverines are nowhere near the caliber of last year's national championship team. It is the first game between the teams since Oregon beat Michigan 39-7 at the Big House on Sept. 8, 2007.

    Backup QB steps up for No. 3 Penn State

    Penn State trailed Wisconsin 10-7 at halftime, starting quarterback Drew Allar left with a knee injury, and the Nittany Lions had just 46 rushing yards.

    It was the upset cookbook at Camp Randall Stadium.

    Jaylen Reed turned the momentum with a 19-yard interception return for a touchdown with 6:29 remaining in the third quarter, however, and backup Beau Pribula (11 of 13, 98 yards, TD) led Penn State to a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives in a 28-13 victory.

    Will Pribula be the starter against Ohio State? That is a huge question leading up to the next top-five showdown of the season. Pribula is an experienced backup with more mobility than Allar – so it is a good bet he will be part of the game plan no matter what.

    This the game for Nittany Lions coach James Franklin – who is 1-9 against the Buckeyes. The victories against USC and Wisconsin were nice, but this is the one that has been circled since the summer.

    MORE: Latest updates on Drew Allar injury

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X93jD_0wNpfJJ700

    No. 4 Ohio State in trouble after close call with Nebraska?

    Ohio State coach Ryan Day is now 35-0 against unranked opponents, but there were anxious moments against Nebraska in a 21-17 victory on Saturday.

    Quarterback Will Howard silenced the critics coming off the Oregon loss, however. Howard was 9 of 9 for 167 yards and two TDs in the first half. He threw an interception in the second half – but he also led the game-winning TD drive and hit Quinshon Judkins for a 9-yard TD pass with 6:04 remaining.

    The defense also played well, but the Buckeyes have a concern in the running now. Ohio State lost offensive lineman Josh Simmons for the season against the Ducks, and the running game managed 64 yards on 31 attempts against the Huskers. Ohio State did not have a first down in the third quarter.

    Jordan Hancock sealed the win with an interception, shortly after a controversial targeting call on linebacker Arvell Reese resulted in fans throwing bottles on the field similar to the Texas-Georgia game last week.

    All this will be forgotten if the Buckeyes win at Happy Valley next week – which would open up the Big Ten championship path that ends with regular-season matchups against Indiana and Michigan the final two weeks.

    MORE: Ohio State fans throw trash on field after controversial call

    No. 13 Indiana keeps playoff dream alive

    Tayen Jackson filled in for Kurtis Rourke (thumb), and the Hoosiers beat Washington 31-17 in a clutch victory that set up a dream scenario in November for first-year coach Curt Cignetti.

    The Hoosiers limited the Huskies to 318 total yards and 3 of 11 third-down conversions. The offense favored a rushing attack that piled up 52 attempts and 188 yards. Rourke could return at Michigan State in Week 10 – the trap game before the high-profile showdowns against Michigan and Ohio State.

    Cignetti has been down this road before. He pushed James Madison to a 10-0 start last season before the Dukes lost to Appalachian State on Nov. 18. A total of 13 players from that team transferred to Indiana, and a 11-1 run likely would be enough to fit into the 12-team College Football Playoff field. That requires sweeping the Michigan schools before a monumental showdown with Ohio State.

    The Hoosiers swept the Spartans and Wolverines in back-to-back weeks in 2020, so don't say it can't be done.
    Who will play in the Big Ten championship game?

    We are sticking with the preseason projection of Ohio State and Oregon.

    The Ducks will not see a ranked team and do not have to play against Penn State or Indiana. A win against the Wolverines would inch Oregon one step closer to that goal.

    Ohio State hasn't lost to Penn State since 2016 and hasn't lost to Indiana since 1988. The Nittany Lions might emerge as a popular pick during the week, and Indiana will be a sentimental favorite in the Big Ten race.

    While those prolonged winning streaks don't count this year, the Buckeyes still have the best defense among the three – and that will be the separator in the head-to-head matchups.

    The Nittany Lions and Hoosiers still both project as 11-1 teams, so the Big Ten can get all four teams into the 12-team playoff.

