    What's wrong with Aaron Judge? Why Yankees star's playoff struggles carried over to World Series

    By Dan Treacy,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SM6vb_0wNoQeOC00

    The Yankees struggled to get consistent production outside of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto in the regular season, so imagine how difficult it is to beat the National League's best team when one of them simply isn't hitting.

    The Yankees don't have to imagine it. Judge has struggled mightily to start the World Series, and the projected MVP's postseason track record indicates those struggles aren't simply a fluke. After putting together MLB's best offensive season since 2004, by a handful of measures, Judge is struggling to hit at league-average levels in October.

    The Yankees nearly got away with it in Game 1 of the World Series, coming within an out of a victory before Freddie Freeman hit the first walk-off grand slam in Fall Classic history . Winning four games, however, is virtually impossible without some kind of production from the former (and likely future) MVP.

    Here's a look at Judge's dismal postseason stats and why he's struggling in the World Series.

    MORE: Sporting News' 2024 MLB All-Star team

    Aaron Judge career playoff stats

    Stats updated through Game 1 of the World Series.

    Games AVG HR RBI H OPS
    55 .203 15 31 41 .753

    Judge entered Game 2 with a career .203 AVG and .753 OPS in the postseason, despite a career 1.010 OPS in the regular season.

    His numbers in 2024 are even worse. Through his most recent plate appearance in Game 2, which he started 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, Judge is 6-for-40 (.150) with two home runs and 19 strikeouts. Between the three series he's played this October, Judge's highest batting average came during the ALCS when he hit .167.

    Judge went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the Yankees' Game 2 loss, interrupting a ninth inning rally that gave New York some last-minute hope.

    Simply put, that's not good enough for the Yankees to win a championship, even with Soto and Giancarlo Stanton hitting for power. New York had a tough time finding consistency outside of its star-studded duo in the regular season; the only other everyday Yankees hitter with an OPS+ north of 110 was Stanton, while Austin Wells and Gleyber Torres each had an OPS+ above 100 but struggled for long stretches.

    Here's a closer look at why Judge can't seem to get himself right in the postseason.

    MORE: Why Aaron Boone stood by his controversial Game 1 bullpen decision

    What's wrong with Aaron Judge?

    Pitching is better in the postseason. That puts every hitter, including the best of the best, at a disadvantage. It also doesn't just explain away Judge's struggles when so many other big bats have had no problem producing.

    Baseball is a mental game, and Judge appears to be in his head in the World Series. Entering Game 2, Judge's postseason chase rate of 28.2 was nearly 10 percentage points above his regular season rate, and the gap between his whiff rates was even larger.

    Facing Jack Flaherty and Yoshinobu Yamamoto isn't easy, but Judge's pitch selection hasn't been what it was in the regular season. Chasing pitches was an early flaw in Judge's game when he first entered the major leagues, even when he was having success. As he's gained more experience, he's become a more patient hitter and lowered his strikeout rate. When all of that reverses itself, Judge can't be the player he has been over the last three seasons.

    In such a mental game, the postseason separates those who are ready for the pressure from those who aren't. The results can be random, but it likely isn't a coincidence that Stanton, for example, finds a new gear in October. After 55 games, it likewise might not be a coincidence that Judge is a completely different player in the most critical games of the year.

    Aaron judgeNew York YankeesWorld SeriesAaron judge's strugglesGleyber TorresNational League

