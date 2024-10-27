76ers prepared to trade valuable assets for 22-year-old star, per new report

The temptation for the Philadelphia 76ers to acquire another star-level talent is surely higher than ever with Joel Embiid and Paul George sidelined.

The idea clearly got the best of the Sixers' front office, as they are reportedly expressing interest in one of the Golden State Warriors' rising stars. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer shared that Philadelphia is willing to part with a serious package to acquire forward Jonathan Kuminga.

“The Sixers have definitely indicated around the league and behind the scenes that they are willing to pay to add in another piece,” Fischer shared. “They are willing to spend their draft capital.”

The other team Fischer reported on is the Brooklyn Nets, sharing, “There’s already been rumblings of Brooklyn potentially willing to throw a big offer sheet at Jonathan Kuminga."

Kuminga's situation in Golden State will be monitored on a weekly basis, considering the organization extended their other selection from the 2021 NBA Draft, Moses Moody. If inconsistencies consume the first of the regular season for the 22-year-old, the Warriors may consider moving him at the deadline for some sort of return value.

Philadelphia could offer the contract of K.J. Martin and their valuable first-round picks from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange. It would seem odd for the Warriors to desire this package, considering the hope for championship contention. If it's the best on the board, however, why not accept it rather than letting him walk?

