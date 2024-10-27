Open in App
    Celtics edge past Pistons on Tatum's 37 points; win 124-118

    By TJ Morin,

    1 days ago

    The Boston Celtics edge past the Detroit Pistons 124-118, where it came down to the final minutes. The hero of the team was Jayson Tatum once again, who led the team with 37 points.

    Tatum in all had 37 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block. Jaylen Brown had 24 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and a steal.

    The C’s started the game off strong, with 16 threes in the first half, and set the NBA record for the most points in the first quarter over three games, with 118 points.

    The Celtics had a weak third quarter, and by the fourth had given the Pistons a little bit of a lead. However, Derrick White got two key swats and Jrue Holiday got a couple threes, and Tatum sealed the game with a fadeaway and free throws from him and Brown.

    The Celtics play the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30pm EST on Monday October 28th.

