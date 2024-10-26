Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    UFC 308 power rankings: Ilia Topuria delivers on his promise, Khamzat Chimaev crushes the opposition

    By Simon Head,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xRDlY_0wNcthnE00

    UFC 308 delivered a spectacular night of fights from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, where a number of fighters raised their stock with important victories on an all-action main card in the United Arab Emirates.

    Here, we take a look at the night's big winners and order them in terms of the impact and importance of their respective performances in our post-fight power rankings.

    MORE: UFC 308 results, highlights: Ilia Topuria knocks out Max Holloway to retain featherweight title, becomes the new face of the UFC

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CbWUe_0wNcthnE00

    1. Ilia Topuria

    How could it be anyone else? "El Matador" called his shot, said he'd be the first to knock out the iron-chinned former champion Max Holloway, and backed up those pre-fight words with a stunning display to finish "Blessed" in the third round of their main event title fight.

    Topuria was made to work hard for his win, too. Holloway boxed superbly early on and was scoring frequently from range. But Topuria stayed composed, created openings for his own shots and delivered with some huge shots to establish his range. Then, mid-way through Round 3, he hit the jackpot.

    Topuria's stock could not be any higher as we head to the end of the year. He's fought twice, faced arguably the two greatest featherweights in UFC history, and he's knocked them both out. That's "Fighter of the Year" material.

    A rematch with Volkanovski looks like the next step, but more importantly, UFC CEO Dana White has expressed his intention to do a show in Spain in 2025. And with Topuria on top of the world at 145 pounds, a big pay-per-view in Madrid would be huge for both Topuria and the UFC.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P5Qxv_0wNcthnE00

    2. Khamzat Chimaev

    When Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker were rebooked for UFC 308, the general consensus was the winner could well earn themselves a title shot in 2025. Well, after Chimaev's complete and utter domination of the former champion, there surely can be no doubt that "Borz" is a clear and present danger to the reigning champion, Dricus Du Plessis.

    Whittaker was expected to be a tricky assignment for Chimaev, with many pundits predicting victory in the later rounds, or on the scorecards, for the Australian. But Chimaev ensured neither were a factor as he crushed Whittaker, quite literally, to put himself right in the mix for a shot at the middleweight title.

    The prevailing thought ahead of fight night in Abu Dhabi was a rematch between Du Plessis and former champion Sean Strickland was the likely next title fight at 185 pounds. But now, after that performance by Chimaev, those plans may soon be about to change.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43M9mm_0wNcthnE00

    3. Shara Magomedov

    Straight in at number three with a "Bullet," it's Shara Magomedov, who registered a contender for the UFC's knockout of the year with a stunning second-round KO of Armen Petrosyan.

    The two middleweights were tasked with kicking off the pay-per-view main card in Abu Dhabi, and the pair did not disappoint as they immediately stepped into the trenches and let fly in an all-action scrap that saw both men connect with big shots in the early exchanges.

    If anything, it was Petrosyan who seemed to be the more composed striker, but Magomedov's slightly wilder fighting style would prove to be his best weapon as, in the second round, he unleashed a stunning pair of spinning backfists, one with the right hand, one with the left, to knock Petrosyan out and put him in line for a big fight next.

    In his post-fight interview, "Bullet" said he wants former champion Israel Adesanya next. If "The Last Stylebender" is down for that, UFC fans can look forward to an absolutely huge striking match next year.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qKQwJ_0wNcthnE00

    4. Lerone Murphy

    I've felt for a long time that the English featherweight has what it takes to reach the top of the sport, and his fighting style has shown us a little bit more each time, without delivering a massive highlight-reel finish.

    His win over Edson Barboza last time out showed us that he was ready for top-quality opposition, and his hard-earned unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige proved that he can make the step up to the very top level.

    He had to get up off the canvas to do it, but he showed the sort of intestinal fortitude to do just that as he rebounded from a tough first round to win the second and third and claim the deserved decision win.

    Few fighters who are dropped hard by Ige's power are able to bounce back, but Murphy did, and that, combined with his high fight IQ, and an excellent team behind him led by Manchester Top Team head coach Carl Prince, gives him a real chance to do something special at 145 pounds.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oee1H_0wNcthnE00

    5. Magomed Ankalaev

    The light heavyweight division's number-one contender would have wanted to make a statement against Aleksandar Rakic, but he found himself against a well-drilled, well-prepared opponent who didn't give him too many openings to shine.

    It meant that Ankalaev had to fight smart, avoid getting clipped, and show the gap in class between him and his opponent. And, looking back at the fight, he just about managed it.

    In a close fight that the UFC's stats actually said Rakic edged in terms of strikes landed, Ankalaev's constant controlled pressure, along with some decent strikes of his own, proved to be enough to get the 29-28 win on all three cards. But will it have Alex Pereira shaking in his boots? Probably not.

    Related Search

    Ufc 308 highlightsKhamzat ChimaevIlia TopuriaUfc rankingsUpcoming fightsIlia Topuria'S performance

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Gruesome image reveals why Robert Whittaker quickly tapped against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308
    Sporting News2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    College football rankings: Updated NCAA Top 25 polls as Oregon, Texas A&M and Notre Dame roll in Week 9
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Cubs urged to cut ties with $10 million 11-year veteran
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Chiefs predicted to replace Travis Kelce with 2025 first-round pick
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Dodgers predicted to dump $71 million superstar if Juan Soto signs with L.A.
    Sporting News6 hours ago
    New college football AP Poll: BYU, Texas A&M leap into top 10, Illinois clings onto ranking
    Sporting News22 hours ago
    Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 8 game
    Sporting News21 hours ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Braves urged to cut ties with $42 million All-Star before Opening Day
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Orioles star predicted to cut ties with Baltimore to sign with Blue Jays
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    NFL power rankings: Bills, Packers rise; Ravens, Cowboys struggle ahead of Week 9
    Sporting News15 hours ago
    Jerry Jones family car accident details: Two of Jones' children, grandson involved in crash before 49ers game
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Texas A&M has ‘anything but’ locker room problems amidst ongoing Aggies QB competition between Marcel Reed, Conner Weigman
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    West Virginia journalist addresses rumor Nick Saban is considering a return to college football to coach the Mountaineers
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Jaguars HC Doug Pederson awkwardly refuses to credit Trevor Lawrence for near comeback vs. Packers
    Sporting News1 day ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    NFL insider gives troubling injury update on Texans WR Stefon Diggs
    Sporting News7 hours ago
    Braves predicted to win bidding war to re-sign $172 million sign
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Surprise change coming for Cowboys vs. 49ers, per insider
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Braves urged to cut ties with elite prospect in 'big trade'
    Sporting News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy