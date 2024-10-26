Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Arsenal vs. Liverpool prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for Premier League match Sunday

    By Kyle Bonn,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bTGxC_0wNctf1m00

    Hyped as one of the Premier League's top title contenders before the season, Arsenal suddenly find themselves in a very precarious position just eight matches into the campaign as they host Liverpool on Sunday.

    The Gunners have faced significant adversity through the start of the Premier League season, sitting fifth on 17 points thanks to a Premier League leading three red cards that led to a number of adverse results. That will play a role here today too as William Saliba is suspended after being the latest victim for last man foul in the recent defeat to Aston Villa.

    Now suddenly bereft of any more margin for error and in desperate need of a winning streak to climb back amongst the table's top group, they're set to face a surprisingly stout Liverpool side flying in the early days under new manager Arne Slot.

    The Reds sit second in the league table on 21 points, but are in control of the standings as they are just two points behind leaders Man City and can retake the top spot with a win here on the road.

    MORE: A complete guide to betting on soccer in the United States

    Arsenal vs. Liverpool prediction, odds

    • Moneyline lean: Arsenal (+140)
    • Score prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

    This match will test the storylines of the season's first few months on both sides of the ball. Arsenal have played like title contenders when able to keep 11 men on the field, but have put themselves in precarious positions that resulted in dropped points. Liverpool have looked as good as their table position, but have enjoyed a very soft schedule to begin the campaign.

    Which narrative stays true and which falls flat remains to be seen, but there are signs that both have at least some merit. The Gunners have statistically been one of the best teams in the league, and Liverpool have still been good against the few quality opponents they've faced so far.

    Arsenal should manage to keep a lid on their opponents' attack while finding a way through at some point, so long as they can keep all 11 men on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

    BetMGM
    (USA)
    Arsenal win +140
    Draw +240
    Liverpool win +188
    Both teams
    to score     		Y: -155
    N: +110
    Over / Under
    2.5 goals     		O: -130
    U: -110
    Arsenal
    -0.5 goals     		+130
    Liverpool
    +0.5 goals     		-190

    Arsenal vs. Liverpool match facts

    • Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024
    • Kickoff Time: 4:30 p.m. local (12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT)
    • Location: Emirates Stadium (London, England)
    • Referee: Anthony Taylor, VAR: Michael Salisbury.
    • Last meeting: Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool (Feb. 4, 2024 | Premier League)

    Arsenal vs. Liverpool best bet

    • Pick: Under 2.5 total goals
    • Odds: -110 ( BetMGM )

    Liverpool are third in the Premier League this season in expected goals, but have not finished quite at the same rate, holding a slightly negative differential between xG and actual goals scored. Against Arsenal, who have conceded the fifth-fewest expected goals against despite playing significant minutes down a man, they'll find that missing chances will prove extra costly.

    The Reds have, however, been incredibly efficient at the back, conceding just three goals thus far on 6.16 xGA, both lowest in the Premier League by a significant margin. Sure, some of that can be chalked up to their soft schedule, but they even held prolific Chelsea to a single goal on 0.99 xG, a laudable achievement.

    Between the improved Liverpool defensive shape and traditionally stout Arsenal back line (even in the absence of Saliba), this could be a cagey affair, especially while the creative Martin Odegaard remains sidelined.

    Arsenal vs. Liverpool prop bet

    • Pick: Luis Diaz 3+ total shots
    • Odds: +190 ( FanDuel )
    • Pick: Luis Diaz 1+ shots on target
    • Odds: -105 ( FanDuel )

    One of Liverpool's most prolific attackers this season has been Luis Diaz, having scored five goals through the first eight matches of the campaign thus far.

    In his early Liverpool career, Diaz was more of a creative force than a goal scorer, picking his spots to shoot on frame. This season under Arne Slot, he's been somewhat unleashed, averaging 3.25 shots per 90 minutes, up from 2.44 in 2022/23 and just over 3 last season.

    He also has eight shots in the last three games against Arsenal, so he should be a factor here even if finding truly quality chances will be a difficult task.

    Related Search

    Arsenal vs LiverpoolSoccer betting tipsPremier League predictionsArsenal'S performanceLiverpool'S strategyPremier League

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    After a month without Ballon d'Or candidate Rodri, how are Man City doing?
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Former Arsenal and Liverpool star reveals 'mentality' difference between both teams
    Sporting News2 days ago
    College football rankings: Updated NCAA Top 25 polls as Oregon, Texas A&M and Notre Dame roll in Week 9
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Cubs urged to cut ties with $10 million 11-year veteran
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Chiefs predicted to replace Travis Kelce with 2025 first-round pick
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Dodgers predicted to dump $71 million superstar if Juan Soto signs with L.A.
    Sporting News6 hours ago
    New college football AP Poll: BYU, Texas A&M leap into top 10, Illinois clings onto ranking
    Sporting News22 hours ago
    Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 8 game
    Sporting News21 hours ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Braves urged to cut ties with $42 million All-Star before Opening Day
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Orioles star predicted to cut ties with Baltimore to sign with Blue Jays
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Astros $162 million superstar predicted to cut ties with Houston for Tigers
    Sporting News7 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Texas A&M has ‘anything but’ locker room problems amidst ongoing Aggies QB competition between Marcel Reed, Conner Weigman
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    West Virginia journalist addresses rumor Nick Saban is considering a return to college football to coach the Mountaineers
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Jaguars HC Doug Pederson awkwardly refuses to credit Trevor Lawrence for near comeback vs. Packers
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Detroit Lions' blowout win over Titans produced several wild stats
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Ohio State targeting call, explained: Buckeyes fans throw trash after critical penalty in OSU win
    Sporting News2 days ago
    NFL insider gives troubling injury update on Texans WR Stefon Diggs
    Sporting News7 hours ago
    Braves predicted to win bidding war to re-sign $172 million sign
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Colts QB Anthony Richardson roasted after shockingly awful first half stat-line
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Braves urged to cut ties with elite prospect in 'big trade'
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Little Bichon Frise Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz3 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    NBA scout urges Nuggets to cut ties with nine-time All-Star who 'needs to retire'
    Sporting News4 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy