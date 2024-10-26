Open in App
    Brewers named landing spot if Blue Jays trade $33 million star

    By Aaliyan Mohammed,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hu4El_0wNcoN5D00

    The Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated in the postseason by the New York Mets. The Brewers have key decisions to make to build their roster before Opening Day.

    With Willy Adames expected to leave in free agency, FanSided's Zach Pressnell named the Brewers as a potential landing spot for Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette if they look to trade him.

    "Toronto could look to trade him, clearing a lane for Orelvis Martinez to come up to the big leagues and start at shortstop. Bichette is still young and packs a ton of talent, so his value in a trade would be higher than his play was last year, especially with how many teams are going to be looking for a shortstop this Winter," wrote Pressnell. "The Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers all come to mind as teams that would be aggressive in trying to acquire Bichette if the Blue Jays opt to move him."

    Bichette is one of two stars in Toronto seeking a long-term deal. The Blue Jays are expected to spend big in free agency, and will likely make a lucrative offer to Juan Soto as well. Bichette may not fit the budget if they prioritize outside free agents and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

    Adames is projected to earn a six-year, $152 million contract, but the reality might be even pricier. The Brewers would love to have him back, but they do not generally dish out that kind of money. Bichette signed a three-year, $33 million extension with the Blue Jays in 2023. He will be a free agent after next season.

    Adames set career highs in 2024 with 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. Brewers owner Mark Attanasio told reporters that the Brewers will try to sign Adames, but other teams have deeper pockets.

    "I think the free-agent contract is going to be very valuable for him and quite high," Attanasio told reporters. "We'll do what we can to stretch, but others have bigger pocketbooks and, we'll see what happens."

    More MLB: Dodgers $71 million star predicted to join Blue Jays in blockbuster signing

    Tim Ehrlich
    1d ago
    Wrong, the Brewers have the 2nd most infield prospects of any MLB team, in their teams top 30. They wont have room for them all, so this article says they will trade for more. Some made up rubbish.
