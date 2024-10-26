Open in App
    UFC 308: Ilia Topuria lays terrifying platform for Alex Volkanovski rematch

    By Tom Naghten,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zRpxe_0wNbnr9r00

    Having already been knocked by Ilia Topuria, and then watching "El Matador" become the first man to do the same to Max Holloway, Alex Volkanovski could be forgiven for sailing off into the sunset following a legendary career.

    But Hall of Fame-worthy title reigns don't come on the back of running from challenges, and Volkanovski will always back himself, no matter the circumstances.

    Topuria's UFC 308 win over Holloway in Abu Dhabi cemented himself as the top dog at featherweight.

    MORE: Khamzat scores first-round submission victory over Whittaker

    After two close rounds in which Topuria tested out the Hawaiian's thus-far uncrackable chin and Holloway showcased his diverse striking and volume, the champion found his mark in the third.

    A monstrous right hand stumbled Holloway, the first indication that "Blessed" could be hurt to the head, seeing Topuria switch from matador to bull as he chased the finish.

    Shortly after, a left hook crunched into the former champion's jaw, sending Holloway to the mat where the stoppage would come moments later courtesy of some follow-up hammer fists.

    In two and a half rounds, Topuria had done what Volkanovski couldn't do in 15 across their epic world title trilogy.

    The Spain-based Georgian did what Dustin Poirier couldn't do across two fights.

    Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, Jose Aldo, Anthony Pettis, Korean Zombie, a who's who of the best strikers and hardest hitters at featherweight and lightweight, hadn't been able to knock Holloway out.

    "I've followed his entire career, he inspired me so much in my career, he's been a great example for the next generation," Topuria said of Holloway.

    "I hope I'm going to be a small portion of the example he has been for me, for the new generation. All the praise to Max Holloway.

    "I caught him with many punches, but with that right hand, I felt it.

    "I saw it in his face, he started making some stepbacks, and you don't see that often in Max Holloway."

    If Topuria's round two KO over Volkanovski at UFC 298 earlier this year heralded a changing of the guard at 145 pounds, his victory in Abu Dhabi was the emphatic exclamation point, seeing the division's two most dominant forces over the past decade disposed of in the space of 12 months.

    Volkanovski, though, looks like getting the chance to change the narrative.

    Immediately following the fight, Volkanovski and Topuria shared a respectful face-off in the cage, with the champion confirming a rematch with the Australian was on the cards in the future.

    "We're going to do it again, you deserve that, you're the man," Topuria told Volkanovski.

    "If someone deserves it, it's him, so let's do it, brother."

    Last week, as UFC 312 was announced for February in Sydney, Volkanovski said he hoped to fight for the title at the event in his home state.

    Prior to UFC 308, Topuria batted away the suggestion that he'd travel to Australia as the champion to defend his title.

    "Listen, if that makes him feel happy, him thinking that maybe I would go to Australia, that's okay. But in myself, that's never gonna happen," Topuria said at UFC 308 media day.

    "I'm the champion, and if you wanna fight for a title again, it has to be Madrid instead of fighting in Australia in front of your people. Why I would give you that advantage?"

    At just 27, Topuria has positioned himself among the sport's pound-for-pound best fighters, and, in the opinion of many good judges, there is more to come.

    With dynamite power in his hands, a varied striking arsenal, and an elite ground game, the path to victory for his opponents looks extremely treacherous.

    There is no doubt the challenge of becoming the first man to solve the Topuria puzzle is motivating Volkanovski, even at 36, and UFC boss Dana White is happy to facilitate the opportunity.

    "Volkanovski's one of those guys, we don't say no to Volkanovski," White said in the post-fight presser.

    "Who wouldn't want to see it again."

