Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Did Arch Manning play today? Texas backup QB starts in reserve role behind Quinn Ewers against Vanderbilt

    By Teddy Ricketson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D4vRz_0wNbZ8fx00

    The Texas Longhorns are coming off their first loss of the season and are on the road, taking on Vanderbilt in Week 9. Texas lost to Georgia 30-15 and lost its No. 1 ranking in the college football AP Poll.

    The Longhorns lost to Georgia, and something that happened in the first half that raised eyebrows. After several unsuccessful drives, head coach Steve Sarkisian decided to bench starting quarterback Quinn Ewers in favor of Arch Manning. The backup played the final two drives of the first half, but Ewers returned under center in the second half and remained there for the rest of the loss.

    There weren't any reports that Ewers was dealing with an injury, and it seemed like Sarkisian just wanted to give his quarterback a chance to calm down. Now that it happened though, there is a chance that if Ewers starts poorly against Vandy that we could see Manning take over at quarterback again.

    NCAAF HQ: Live NCAAF scores | Updated NCAAF standings | Full NCAAF schedule

    Is Arch Manning playing today?

    Manning did not see the field in Texas' 27-24 win over No. 25 Vanderbilt. Ewers got the start under center. In the first quarter, he targeted a wide receiver, and the ball got tipped and then picked off. This was the first blemish of Ewers' day and because of what happened last week, social media began to wonder if we would see Manning for the second drive.

    Ewers remained the quarterback and led a scoring drive to tie up the game at seven. For now, Manning remains on the sideline. Ewers started slow but then quickly shook off the rust. He heads into halftime 19-for-21 passing for 211 yards with three touchdowns and the lone interception.

    Ewers had a tough second half. He threw his second interception, albeit on another tipped pass. His offensive line struggled to keep him upright throughout the game and Ewers was sacked four times. The starter just couldn't seem to find the weakness in the Vandy defense. The 'Dores kept it close the whole game, but Texas escaped with a win. Now they turn their attention to a bye week next week and Florida the week after.

    MORE NCAAF: Squirrel scores TD in Ole Miss game

    Quinn Ewers stats vs. Vandy

    • 27 pass completions
    • 37 pass attempts
    • 288 yards
    • 3 touchdown passes
    • 2 interceptions
    • 4 sacks

    After Texas held off Vanderbilt, head coach Steve Sarkisian was speaking to SEC Network. He said that he felt Ewers played "really well. He was efficient and got the ball to our playmakers when he needed to."

    Texas QB depth chart

    Rank Player Name
    1. Quinn Ewers
    2. Arch Manning
    3. Trey Owens

    Ewers is currently Texas's starting quarterback. There is a lot of pressure on him to play well, and he has dealt with injuries this season. Ewers struggled against Georgia, but they have one of the better defenses in the country.

    Manning is waiting in the wings to take over for Ewers. He was under center for the two games Ewers missed, but he played against UTSA and UL Monroe. The Longhorns rolled to blowout wins in games that Manning likely would have gotten garbage time work anyway.

    Owens is a freshman quarterback who hasn't been able to see the field due to the high-profile players in front of him.

    Related Search

    Quinn EwersTexas Longhorns' strategyCollege footballArch Manning performanceQuinn Ewers' injuryCollege football rankings

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    College football rankings: Updated NCAA Top 25 polls as Oregon, Texas A&M and Notre Dame roll in Week 9
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Chiefs predicted to replace Travis Kelce with 2025 first-round pick
    Sporting News2 days ago
    New college football AP Poll: BYU, Texas A&M leap into top 10, Illinois clings onto ranking
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    Cubs urged to cut ties with $10 million 11-year veteran
    Sporting News1 day ago
    West Virginia journalist addresses rumor Nick Saban is considering a return to college football to coach the Mountaineers
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 8 game
    Sporting News21 hours ago
    Astros $162 million superstar predicted to cut ties with Houston for Tigers
    Sporting News7 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 hours ago
    Orioles star predicted to cut ties with Baltimore to sign with Blue Jays
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 hours ago
    WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Match Card, Results: Trick, Tables, Ambulances and more
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Braves urged to cut ties with $42 million All-Star before Opening Day
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Dodgers predicted to dump $71 million superstar if Juan Soto signs with L.A.
    Sporting News7 hours ago
    Jerry Jones family car accident details: Two of Jones' children, grandson involved in crash before 49ers game
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Braves urged to cut ties with elite prospect in 'big trade'
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    Detroit Lions' blowout win over Titans produced several wild stats
    Sporting News1 day ago
    NFL insider gives troubling injury update on Texans WR Stefon Diggs
    Sporting News7 hours ago
    Braves predicted to win bidding war to re-sign $172 million sign
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Ravens predicted to make blockbuster trade for $59 million star
    Sporting News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy