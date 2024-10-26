Open in App
    • Sporting News

    What channel is Kentucky vs. Auburn on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Saturday college football game live

    By Chirag Radhyan,

    2 days ago

    The Tigers are still on the prowl for their first SEC win of the season, as they hit the road to take on the Wildcats this Saturday evening.

    It’s been a rough ride for Auburn (2-5), who’ve dropped one heartbreaker after another in conference play. Hugh Freeze’s squad sits at 0-4 in the SEC, and with only two games left on the schedule that seem within reach, the Tigers need to get something cooking fast before this season is completely in the rearview.

    On the flip side, Kentucky hasn’t had it easy either since a razor-thin loss to No. 2 Georgia back in September, but Mark Stoops' crew has at least managed to notch an SEC win. Stoops has worked wonders in Lexington, turning the Wildcats into a respectable program despite less-than-ideal recruiting classes, squeezing every drop of potential from his team year after year.

    The Sporting News has you covered with everything that you need to know about Kentucky vs. Auburn, including TV and live stream options.

    What channel is Kentucky vs. Auburn on today?

    • TV channel: SEC Network
    • Live stream: Fubo

    Kentucky vs. Auburn will air nationally on SEC Network , with Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play announcer) and Matt Stinchcomb (color analyst) on the game call. Viewers can stream the game on Fubo , which offers a 7-day FREE trial.

    For a limited time, you can get your first month of Fubo for as low as $59.99, a $20 savings. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and 200+ top channels of live TV and sports without cable. (Participating plans only. Taxes and fees may apply.)

    Kentucky vs. Auburn start time

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
    • Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

    Kickoff for Kentucky vs. Auburn game is set for 7:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 26.

    The game will be played at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

    Kentucky vs. Auburn radio station

    Listen to Kentucky vs. Auburn live with SiriusXM .

    Kentucky fans can listen to the Wildcats broadcast on channel 190, while the Auburn commentary will air on channel 374.

    Get SiriusXM for free for your first month . Listen to live NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL games, plus NASCAR, college sports and more. Stay updated with all the news and get all the analysis on multiple sport-specific channels.

    Kentucky football schedule 2024

    Date Opponent Time (ET)
    Sat., Aug. 31 Kentucky 31 , Souther Miss 0 --
    Sat., Sept. 7 Kentucky 6, South Carolina 31 --
    Sat., Sept. 14 Kentucky 12, Georgia 13 --
    Sat., Sept. 21 Kentucky 41 , Ohio 6 --
    Sat., Sept. 28 Ole Miss 17, Kentucky 20 --
    Sat., Oct. 5 OFF
    Sat., Oct. 12 Kentucky 13, Vanderbilt 20 --
    Sat., Oct. 19 Florida 48 , Kentucky 20 --
    Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Auburn* 7:45 p.m.
    Sat., Nov. 2 at Tennessee* TBD
    Sat., Nov. 9 OFF
    Sat., Nov. 16 vs. Murray State 3:30 p.m.
    Sat., Nov. 23 at Texas* TBD
    Sat., Nov. 30 vs. Louisville TBD

    Auburn football schedule 2024

    Date Game Time (ET)
    Aug. 31 Auburn 73 , Alabama A&M 3 --
    Sept. 7 California 21 , Auburn 14 --
    Sept. 14 Auburn 45 , New Mexico 19 --
    Sept. 21 Arkansas 24, Auburn 14 --
    Sept. 28 Auburn 21, Oklahoma 27 --
    Oct. 5 Georgia 31 , Auburn 13 --
    Oct. 19 Missouri 21 , Auburn 17 --
    Oct. 26 at Kentucky 7:45 p.m.
    Nov. 2 vs. Vanderbilt TBD
    Nov. 16 vs. UL Monroe 12:45 p.m.
    Nov. 23 vs. Texas A&M TBD
    Nov. 30 at Alabama TBD

