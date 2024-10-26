What channel is Kentucky vs. Auburn on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Saturday college football game live

The Tigers are still on the prowl for their first SEC win of the season, as they hit the road to take on the Wildcats this Saturday evening.

It’s been a rough ride for Auburn (2-5), who’ve dropped one heartbreaker after another in conference play. Hugh Freeze’s squad sits at 0-4 in the SEC, and with only two games left on the schedule that seem within reach, the Tigers need to get something cooking fast before this season is completely in the rearview.

On the flip side, Kentucky hasn’t had it easy either since a razor-thin loss to No. 2 Georgia back in September, but Mark Stoops' crew has at least managed to notch an SEC win. Stoops has worked wonders in Lexington, turning the Wildcats into a respectable program despite less-than-ideal recruiting classes, squeezing every drop of potential from his team year after year.

What channel is Kentucky vs. Auburn on today?

TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Fubo

Kentucky vs. Auburn will air nationally on SEC Network , with Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play announcer) and Matt Stinchcomb (color analyst) on the game call. Viewers can stream the game on Fubo , which offers a 7-day FREE trial.

Kentucky vs. Auburn start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Saturday, Oct. 26 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Kickoff for Kentucky vs. Auburn game is set for 7:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The game will be played at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

Kentucky vs. Auburn radio station

Radio channel: SiriusXM

Listen to Kentucky vs. Auburn live with SiriusXM .

Kentucky fans can listen to the Wildcats broadcast on channel 190, while the Auburn commentary will air on channel 374.

Kentucky football schedule 2024

Date Opponent Time (ET) Sat., Aug. 31 Kentucky 31 , Souther Miss 0 -- Sat., Sept. 7 Kentucky 6, South Carolina 31 -- Sat., Sept. 14 Kentucky 12, Georgia 13 -- Sat., Sept. 21 Kentucky 41 , Ohio 6 -- Sat., Sept. 28 Ole Miss 17, Kentucky 20 -- Sat., Oct. 5 OFF Sat., Oct. 12 Kentucky 13, Vanderbilt 20 -- Sat., Oct. 19 Florida 48 , Kentucky 20 -- Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Auburn* 7:45 p.m. Sat., Nov. 2 at Tennessee* TBD Sat., Nov. 9 OFF Sat., Nov. 16 vs. Murray State 3:30 p.m. Sat., Nov. 23 at Texas* TBD Sat., Nov. 30 vs. Louisville TBD

Auburn football schedule 2024

Date Game Time (ET) Aug. 31 Auburn 73 , Alabama A&M 3 -- Sept. 7 California 21 , Auburn 14 -- Sept. 14 Auburn 45 , New Mexico 19 -- Sept. 21 Arkansas 24, Auburn 14 -- Sept. 28 Auburn 21, Oklahoma 27 -- Oct. 5 Georgia 31 , Auburn 13 -- Oct. 19 Missouri 21 , Auburn 17 -- Oct. 26 at Kentucky 7:45 p.m. Nov. 2 vs. Vanderbilt TBD Nov. 16 vs. UL Monroe 12:45 p.m. Nov. 23 vs. Texas A&M TBD Nov. 30 at Alabama TBD

