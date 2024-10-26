Open in App
    • Sporting News

    What channel is Michigan vs. Michigan State on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Saturday college football game live

    By Jared Greenspan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DNYY4_0wN2pYxg00

    Michigan and Michigan State rekindle their in-state rivalry under the lights from the Big House on Saturday night.

    The Wolverines (4-3), hoping to snap a two-game losing streak, are still searching for stability from the quarterback position. In Saturday's loss to Illinois, seventh-year senior Jack Tuttle committed two turnovers in his first start of the season.

    First-year head coach Sherrone Moore has yet to name a starting quarterback for this weekend, with Davis Warren and Alex Orji the other options. Each has started three games this season.

    Michigan State (4-3) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 32-20 victory over Iowa on Saturday.

    Quarterback Aidan Chiles is the unquestioned go-to for the Spartans, though the sophomore has experienced his fair share of growing pains. He has as many interceptions (9) as total touchdowns (9) through seven games.

    Michigan leads the all-time series with Michigan State, 73-38-5.

    The Sporting News has you covered with everything that you need to know about Michigan vs. Michigan State, including TV and live stream options.

    What channel is Michigan vs. Michigan State on today?

    • TV channel: Big Ten Network
    • Live stream: Fubo

    Michigan vs. Michigan State will air live on the Big Ten Network. Viewers can stream the game on Fubo , which offers a free trial.

    For a limited time, you can get your first month of Fubo for as low as $59.99, a $20 savings. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and 200-plus top channels of live TV and sports without cable. (Participating plans only. Taxes and fees may apply.)

