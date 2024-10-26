Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    What channel is Miami vs. FSU on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Saturday college football game live

    By Chirag Radhyan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPZnM_0wN06Cr800

    The No. 6 Miami are set to face off against long-time rival Florida State at Hard Rock Stadium in a classic ACC showdown.

    Back in the day, when these two squared off in the old Orange Bowl from the 1980s to the early 2000s, it was the game in the conference. But in recent years, one or both programs have hit some bumps in the road, dimming the spotlight a bit.

    Right now, Miami is riding high, while Florida State is sinking to depths unseen in a generation. The Seminoles are a dismal 1-6, a low point they haven’t hit since 1975—the year before Bobby Bowden turned them into a powerhouse. But don’t count them out just yet; despite this season’s woes, FSU still boasts a three-game win streak in this rivalry.

    The Sporting News has you covered with everything that you need to know about Miami vs. FSU, including TV and live stream options.

    What channel is Miami vs. FSU on today?

    • TV channel: ESPN
    • Live stream: Fubo

    Miami vs. FSU will air nationally on ESPN , with Dave Pasch (play-by-play announcer) and Dusty Dvoracek (color analyst) calling the game. Viewers can stream the game on Fubo , which offers a 7-day FREE trial.

    For a limited time, you can get your first month of Fubo for as low as $59.99, a $20 savings. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and 200+ top channels of live TV and sports without cable. (Participating plans only. Taxes and fees may apply.)

    Miami vs. FSU start time

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
    • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    Kickoff of Miami vs. FSU is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 26.

    The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

    Miami vs. FSU radio station

    • Radio channel: SiriusXM 391 (away), 193 (home), 392 (national)

    Listen to Miami vs. FSU live with SiriusXM .

    Miami fans can listen to the Hurricanes broadcast on channel 193, while the FSU call will air on channel 391.

    Get SiriusXM for free for your first month . Listen to live NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL games, plus NASCAR, college sports and more. Stay updated with all the news and get all the analysis on multiple sport-specific channels.

    Miami football schedule 2024

    Date Game Time (ET)/Result
    Aug. 31 Florida 17, Miami 41 --
    Sept. 7 Miami 56 , Florida A&M 9 --
    Sept. 14 Miami 62 , Ball State 0 --
    Sept. 21 South Florida 15, Miami 50 --
    Sept. 27 Miami 38 , Virginia Tech 34 --
    Oct. 5 Cal 38, Miami 39 --
    Oct. 19 Louisville 45, Miami 52 --
    Oct. 26 vs. Florida State 7:00 p.m.
    Nov. 2 vs. Duke TBD
    Nov. 9 at Georgia Tech TBD
    Nov. 23 vs. Wake Forest TBD
    Nov. 30 at Syracuse TBD

    FSU football schedule 2024

    Date Game Time (ET)/Result
    Aug. 24 Georgia Tech 24 , FSU 21 --
    Sept. 2 Boston College 28 , FSU 13 --
    Sept. 14 Memphis 20 , FSU 12 --
    Sept. 21 FSU 14 , California 9 --
    Sept. 28 SMU 42 , FSU 16 --
    Oct. 5 Clemson 29 , FSU 13 --
    Oct. 18 Duke 23 , FSU 16 --
    Oct. 26 at Miami (Fla.) 7 p.m.
    Nov. 2 vs. North Carolina TBD
    Nov. 9 at Notre Dame 7:30 p.m.
    Nov. 23 vs. Charleston Southern TBD
    Nov. 30 vs. Florida TBD

    Related Links

    Related Search

    College SportsCollege footballEspn live streamFlorida StateAmerican footballAcc showdown

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    College football rankings: Updated NCAA Top 25 polls as Oregon, Texas A&M and Notre Dame roll in Week 9
    Sporting News20 hours ago
    New college football AP Poll: BYU, Texas A&M leap into top 10, Illinois clings onto ranking
    Sporting News10 hours ago
    Texas A&M has ‘anything but’ locker room problems amidst ongoing Aggies QB competition between Marcel Reed, Conner Weigman
    Sporting News11 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Phillies among 'best team fits' to retain $33 million All-Star
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Ohio State targeting call, explained: Buckeyes fans throw trash after critical penalty in OSU win
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Browns Pro Bowl LB carted off with scary injury vs. Ravens after hit from Derrick Henry
    Sporting News16 hours ago
    Jayden Daniels postgame interview after Hail Mary vs. Bears: '...I didn't even think I'd be playing this week'
    Sporting News12 hours ago
    West Virginia journalist addresses rumor Nick Saban is considering a return to college football to coach the Mountaineers
    Sporting News14 hours ago
    Detroit Lions' blowout win over Titans produced several wild stats
    Sporting News13 hours ago
    Jerry Jones family car accident details: Two of Jones' children, grandson involved in crash before 49ers game
    Sporting News11 hours ago
    Kalen DeBoer sends strong message to Alabama fans about Crimson Tide's College Football Playoff hopes
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Jaguars HC Doug Pederson awkwardly refuses to credit Trevor Lawrence for near comeback vs. Packers
    Sporting News14 hours ago
    NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff pictures through Week 8 of 2024 season
    Sporting News9 hours ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Braves superstar urged to cut ties with Atlanta in favor of Mets
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Surprise change coming for Cowboys vs. 49ers, per insider
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Ravens predicted to make blockbuster trade for $59 million star
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC6 days ago
    Braves predicted to win bidding war to re-sign $172 million sign
    Sporting News21 hours ago
    Proposed NFL trade sends former No. 1 overall pick to Buffalo Bills
    Sporting News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy