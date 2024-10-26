What channel is Miami vs. FSU on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Saturday college football game live

The No. 6 Miami are set to face off against long-time rival Florida State at Hard Rock Stadium in a classic ACC showdown.

Back in the day, when these two squared off in the old Orange Bowl from the 1980s to the early 2000s, it was the game in the conference. But in recent years, one or both programs have hit some bumps in the road, dimming the spotlight a bit.

Right now, Miami is riding high, while Florida State is sinking to depths unseen in a generation. The Seminoles are a dismal 1-6, a low point they haven’t hit since 1975—the year before Bobby Bowden turned them into a powerhouse. But don’t count them out just yet; despite this season’s woes, FSU still boasts a three-game win streak in this rivalry.

What channel is Miami vs. FSU on today?

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Miami vs. FSU will air nationally on ESPN , with Dave Pasch (play-by-play announcer) and Dusty Dvoracek (color analyst) calling the game. Viewers can stream the game on Fubo , which offers a 7-day FREE trial.

Miami vs. FSU start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Saturday, Oct. 26 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Kickoff of Miami vs. FSU is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami vs. FSU radio station

Radio channel: SiriusXM 391 (away), 193 (home), 392 (national)

Listen to Miami vs. FSU live with SiriusXM .

Miami fans can listen to the Hurricanes broadcast on channel 193, while the FSU call will air on channel 391.

Miami football schedule 2024

Date Game Time (ET)/Result Aug. 31 Florida 17, Miami 41 -- Sept. 7 Miami 56 , Florida A&M 9 -- Sept. 14 Miami 62 , Ball State 0 -- Sept. 21 South Florida 15, Miami 50 -- Sept. 27 Miami 38 , Virginia Tech 34 -- Oct. 5 Cal 38, Miami 39 -- Oct. 19 Louisville 45, Miami 52 -- Oct. 26 vs. Florida State 7:00 p.m. Nov. 2 vs. Duke TBD Nov. 9 at Georgia Tech TBD Nov. 23 vs. Wake Forest TBD Nov. 30 at Syracuse TBD

FSU football schedule 2024

Date Game Time (ET)/Result Aug. 24 Georgia Tech 24 , FSU 21 -- Sept. 2 Boston College 28 , FSU 13 -- Sept. 14 Memphis 20 , FSU 12 -- Sept. 21 FSU 14 , California 9 -- Sept. 28 SMU 42 , FSU 16 -- Oct. 5 Clemson 29 , FSU 13 -- Oct. 18 Duke 23 , FSU 16 -- Oct. 26 at Miami (Fla.) 7 p.m. Nov. 2 vs. North Carolina TBD Nov. 9 at Notre Dame 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23 vs. Charleston Southern TBD Nov. 30 vs. Florida TBD

