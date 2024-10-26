Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Tayven Jackson family tree: Meet Indiana QB's NBA brother and dad, plus more about Indiana QB's athletic roots

    By Daniel Chavkin,

    2 days ago

    Indiana is off to a 7-0 start this season, but the Hoosiers took a big blow over the weekend. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke, the transfer from Ohio who leads the Big Ten in passing touchdowns, has surgery on his injured thumb Monday, which means he is out for at least this week's game against Washington.

    In Rourke's place this week will be Tayven Jackson, the redshirt sophomore who transferred from Tennessee after the 2022 season. Jackson has played in 10 games for Indiana in two seasons, which includes five starts last year, and he will be tasked with keeping Indiana undefeated this week against the Huskies.

    While Jackson, 20, is a relatively unknown player, he does come from an athletic family that has a unique connection with Indiana's athletic program. With Jackson set to make his first start this year, The Sporting News examines his family's athletic roots.

    NCAAF HQ: Live NCAAF scores | Updated NCAAF standings | Full NCAAF schedule

    Tayven Jackson family tree

    Tayven Jackson's brother: Trayce Jackson-Davis

    Jackson's brother is Trayce Jackson-Davis, the former Indiana basketball star who currently plays in the NBA for the Warriors. Jackson-Davis spent four seasons with the Hoosiers basketball team, playing in 126 total games and averaging 17.9 points, 9.1 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game.

    Jackson-Davis holds Indiana's single-season record in defensive rebounds with 255, and he has three of Indiana's four best single-season block percentage performances.

    The 24-year-old now plays for the Warriors, and he even started for the team at center during Golden State's opening game Wednesday night.

    Tayven Jackson's father: Ray Jackson

    Jackson's father is Ray Jackson, a former professional running back. Ray played college football at Michigan for two years, then transferred to Cincinnati for another two seasons, before going undrafted in the 2002 NFL draft. While at Cincinnati, Jackson led the Big Ten with 201 rushing attempts in 2000, and he totaled 346 carries for 1,400 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns for the Bearcats.

    He joined the Bengals practice squad in 2003, but he got his first and only opportunity in the NFL with the Titans in the 2003 season. In 2004, Jackson played for the Berlin Thunder in the NFL Europe League, and he later joined the Cincinnati Marshals of the National Indoor League in 2006 and the Cincinnati Commandos of the Continental Indoor Football League in 2010.

    Tayven Jackson stats

    School Year Games Completions/Attempts Passing Yards Touchdowns Interceptions
    Tennessee 2022 3 3/4 37 0 0
    Indiana 2023 6 78/128 914 2 5
    Indiana 2024 4 12/18 225 3 0

    After transferring from Tennessee to Indiana, Jackson started five games last year, the first five starts of his career. The Hoosiers went 2-3 in those starts, which was just a piece of the team's 3-9 record overall. This year, Jackson's role has been to back up Rourke, but he will get his first extended action on Saturday afternoon.

    Related Search

    Tayven JacksonTrayce Jackson-DavisSporting NewsTayven Jackson's performanceRay JacksonKurtis Rourke

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    College football rankings: Updated NCAA Top 25 polls as Oregon, Texas A&M and Notre Dame roll in Week 9
    Sporting News20 hours ago
    New college football AP Poll: BYU, Texas A&M leap into top 10, Illinois clings onto ranking
    Sporting News10 hours ago
    Bears urged to part ways with 'failure' 2022 draft pick soon
    Sporting News2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Texas A&M has ‘anything but’ locker room problems amidst ongoing Aggies QB competition between Marcel Reed, Conner Weigman
    Sporting News11 hours ago
    Braves superstar urged to cut ties with Atlanta in favor of Mets
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Phillies among 'best team fits' to retain $33 million All-Star
    Sporting News2 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 8 game
    Sporting News8 hours ago
    Jameis Winston post-game interview: Browns QB quotes 'white boy from Detroit' Eminem in passionate speech
    Sporting News15 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Surprise change coming for Cowboys vs. 49ers, per insider
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Jaguars HC Doug Pederson awkwardly refuses to credit Trevor Lawrence for near comeback vs. Packers
    Sporting News14 hours ago
    Jerry Jones family car accident details: Two of Jones' children, grandson involved in crash before 49ers game
    Sporting News11 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today20 hours ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team announces abrupt closure
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    New Patriots starter has football and NFL success in his DNA
    Sporting News2 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC6 days ago
    Braves predicted to win bidding war to re-sign $172 million sign
    Sporting News21 hours ago
    Blue Jays urged to cut ties with 'horrible' $150 million aging superstar
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Ravens predicted to make blockbuster trade for $59 million star
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary pass to beat Bears sets the internet on fire
    Sporting News12 hours ago
    Detroit Lions' blowout win over Titans produced several wild stats
    Sporting News13 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy