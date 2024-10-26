Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Where to watch FAMU vs. Southern today: Channel, time, schedule, live stream for Saturday college football game

    By Ashlee Woods,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUAh5_0wN01K5z00

    FAMU is set to welcome Southern University to Tallahassee on Saturday for a SWAC showdown.

    The Rattlers are sitting at 3-3 after falling to Jackson State on Oct. 19, marking their third loss in their last four games. Fortunately for FAMU, only one of those losses came against a conference opponent.

    The Jaguars own a 4-3 record after close victories against Texas Southern and Alcorn State in back-to-back weeks. Southern has won all three of its SWAC matchups this season, putting the team at the top of the West Division standings.

    Will the Rattlers earn a much-needed win, or will the Jaguars continue their recent stretch of success?

    Here is everything you need to know about FAMU vs. Southern, including TV and streaming options for the game.

    Where to watch FAMU vs. Southern today: TV channel, live stream

    • TV channel: N/A
    • Live stream: ESPN+

    FAMU vs. Southern will not air on a national TV channel. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ .

    FAMU vs. Southern start time

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. CT

    FAMU vs. Southern will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 26. The game will be played at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

    FAMU football schedule 2024

    Date Game Time (ET)
    Aug. 24 FAMU 24 , Norfolk State 23
    Aug. 31 FAMU 22 , South Carolina State 18
    Sept. 7 Miami (Fla.) 56 , FAMU 9
    Sept. 21 Troy 34 , FAMU 12
    Oct. 5 FAMU 28 , Alabama State 13
    Oct. 19 Jackson State 35 , FAMU 21
    Oct. 26 vs. Southern 7 p.m.
    Nov. 2 vs. Texas Southern 4 p.m.
    Nov. 9 at Prairie View A&M 3 p.m.
    Nov. 16 vs. Mississippi Valley State 1 p.m.
    Nov. 23 vs. Bethune-Cookman 3:30 p.m.
    Nov. 29 vs. Alabama A&M TBD

    Southern football schedule 2024

    Date Game Time (ET)
    Aug. 31 McNeese 21 , Southern 7
    Sept. 7 Southern 42 , Savannah State 10
    Sept. 14 Jackson State 33 , Southern 15
    Sept. 21 Southern 31 , Prairie View A&M 24 (OT)
    Oct. 5 Nicholls 51 , Southern 7
    Oct. 12 Southern 22 , Texas Southern 19 (OT)
    Oct. 19 Southern 24 , Alcorn State 14
    Oct. 26 at Florida A&M 7 p.m.
    Nov. 2 at Alabama A&M 3 p.m.
    Nov. 9 vs. Bethune-Cookman 3 p.m.
    Nov. 16 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3 p.m.
    Nov. 30 vs. Grambling 2 p.m.

