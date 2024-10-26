Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State tickets: Cheapest price, date for college football Big 12 game

    By Emily Dozier,

    2 days ago

    Arizona State at the top of Big 12 football rankings and Oklahoma State at the bottom. Who would've thought?

    The Cowboys have a chance to turn their luck around when they host the Sun Devils in the sixth ever meeting between the programs. The two are fresh off a home-and-away series in which the Cowboys handily won both matchups, but that doesn't seem to be the case this time.

    After a not so great start to Kenny Dillingham's time in Tempe in 2023, the Sun Devils have surpasses all expectations this season, even getting a victory over conference-favorite Utah. Earning a trip to the Big 12 Championship game seems unlikely with two conference losses, but it's not impossible.

    It's a tale of vastly different seasons for Oklahoma State. After another title-game performance by Mike Gundy in 2023, the Cowboys will be lucky to make a bowl game after losing their first four Big 12 games. There's always time to turn things around though, and they just might crack Arizona State, who will enter the game in Stillwater after a loss and a bye week.

    Regardless of the season, there's nothing better to do than head to Boone Pickens Stadium in a crisp, fall Saturday. Here's how to get the cheapest tickets for the Cowboys' penultimate home game against Arizona State.

    BUY NOW: Cheapest tickets for Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State football on StubHub

    Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State football tickets

    Tickets for the OSU-ASU football game are available now on StubHub .

    Fortunately for fans, the get-in price to the matchup is only about $70. Even lower bowl tickets, which sit right behind the benches on the sidelines, are only $85. Cowboy fans that want good seats on the home side can get passes for anywhere between $85 and $600.

    Click the link below to view more prices and a seat map of Boone Pickens Stadium.

    BUY NOW: Get tickets for Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State football on StubHub

    What time is Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State football?

    • Date : Saturday, Nov. 2
    • Time : 7 p.m. ET

    Oklahoma State hosts Arizona State on Saturday, Nov. 2. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

    Oklahoma State football schedule 2024

    Date Game Time (ET)/Results Tickets
    Sat., Aug. 31 vs. South Dakota State W, 44-20
    Sat., Sept. 7 vs. Arkansas W, 39-31 (2OT)
    Sat., Sept. 14 at Tulsa W, 45-10
    Sat., Sept. 21 vs. Utah* L, 22-19
    Sat., Sept. 28 at Kansas State* L, 42-20
    Sat., Oct. 5 vs. West Virginia* L, 38-14
    Sat., Oct. 12 OFF
    Fri., Oct. 18 at BYU* L, 38-35
    Sat., Oct. 26 at Baylor* 3:30 p.m.
    Sat., Nov. 2 vs. Arizona State* 7 p.m.
    Sat., Nov. 9 at TCU* TBD
    Sat., Nov. 16 OFF
    Sat., Nov. 23 vs. Texas Tech* TBD
    Fri., Nov. 29 at Colorado* Noon

    *Big 12 game

    Arizona State football schedule 2024

    Date Game Time (ET)/Results Tickets
    Sat., Aug. 31 vs. Wyoming W, 48-7
    Sat., Sept. 7 vs. Mississippi State W, 30-23
    Thurs., Sept. 12 at Texas State W, 31-28
    Sat., Sept. 21 at Texas Tech* L, 30-22
    Sat., Sept. 28 OFF
    Sat., Oct. 5 vs. Kansas* W, 35-31
    Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Utah* W, 27-19
    Sat., Oct. 19 at Cincinnati* L, 24-14
    Sat., Oct. 26 OFF
    Sat., Nov. 2 at Oklahoma State* 7 p.m.
    Sat., Nov. 9 vs. UCF* TBD
    Sat., Nov. 16 at Kansas State* TBD
    Sat., Nov. 23 vs. BYU* TBD
    Sat., Nov. 30 at Arizona* TBD

    *Big 12 game

