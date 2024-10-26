Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Youngstown State vs. North Dakota channel, time, schedule, live stream to watch Saturday college football game

    By Brendan OSullivan,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oiGBh_0wMypNTl00

    Youngstown State begins its final four-game stretch of the season Saturday against North Dakota at home.

    The Penguins (2-6, 1-3 MVFC) are in the bottom half of the Missouri Valley Football Conference standings, though a weaker end-of-season schedule could be the recipe for a higher finish.

    Youngstown State plays North Dakota (5-2, 2-1 MVFC), which will be the Penguins' most difficult opponent in this final slate of games. This is the first time the teams face each other since 2022. North Dakota has won all four meetings against Youngstown State.

    The Fighting Hawks, on the other hand, are looking to push themselves to the top of the Missouri Valley Football Conference standings. They sit in fourth place with five games remaining, including a match against second-place South Dakota.

    While North Dakota is favored to win, Youngstown State has home-field advantage and has won both of its games at home. North Dakota has not won a game on the road this year.

    The Sporting News has you covered on all things Youngstown State vs. North Dakota below.

    What channel is Youngstown State vs. North Dakota on today?

    • TV channel: N/A
    • Live stream: ESPN+

    Youngstown State vs. North Dakota start time

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
    • Time: 6 p.m. ET

    Youngstown State vs. North Dakota kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. ET at Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown, Ohio.

    Youngstown State 2024 schedule

    Here are the remaining games on Youngstown State's 2024 regular season schedule:

    DateGameTime (ET)

    Oct. 26vs North Dakota6 p.m.

    Nov. 2at Illinois State3 p.m.

    Nov. 9at Southern Illinois1 p.m.

    Nov. 16vs. Northern IowaNoon

    North Dakota 2024 schedule

    Here are the remaining games on North Dakota's 2024 regular season schedule:

    DateGameTime (ET)

    Oct. 26at Youngstown State6 p.m.

    Nov. 2at Indiana State1 p.m.

    Nov. 9vs. South Dakota State2 p.m.

    Nov. 16vs. South Dakota1 p.m.

    Nov. 23at Illinois State1 p.m.

