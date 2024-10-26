Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Nebraska vs. Wisconsin volleyball tickets: Cheapest prices, seats for Big Ten match in Madison

    By Emily Dozier,

    2 days ago

    There are few greater rivalries in NCAA volleyball than that between Nebraska and Wisconsin. On Nov. 1, the battle for the Big Ten resumes.

    The No. 9 Badgers host the No. 2 Huskers in their first match this season. Nebraska fans remember how this meeting went last year when Wisconsin swept the then-undefeated Huskers at home in one of the final games of the season. Nebraska isn't worried about the same thing this time having already lost a match, but it would give the Huskers their first Big Ten loss this year and would shake up the top of the conference standings.

    Nebraska and Wisconsin are truly the epitome of Big Ten volleyball. The two programs have won the last five conference championship and are constantly at the top of the national rankings. Each time they play, it could be for a national championship, just like it was in 2021.

    It's Sarah Franklin and Merritt Beason, Carter Booth and Andi Jackson, Charle Fuerbringer and Bergen Reilly. It doesn't get better than this.

    Here's how to get the best tickets to the Nebraska-Wisconsin volleyball match in Madison.

    BUY NOW: Get tickets to Nebraska-Wisconsin volleyball match on StubHub

    Nebraska vs. Wisconsin volleyball tickets

    Tickets for the Nebraska vs. Wisconsin volleyball match are available now on StubHub .

    There's no volleyball match like a battle between the best of the Big Ten, and these two are beyond just rivals with their history. As a result, fans want to pack the arena as much as they can. Tickets are going for no less than $100 each, and seats along the sidelines of the court average over $300.

    As the match inches closer, seats will only get taken up and increase in demand.

    Click the link below to view the latest prices and a seat map of the UW Field House.

    BUY NOW: Cheapest prices for Nebraska vs. Wisconsin at the Field House

    Nebraska vs. Wisconsin volleyball start time

    • Date : Friday, Nov. 1
    • Time : 9 p.m. ET

    The Badgers host the Huskers on Friday, Nov. 1. First serve is set for 9 p.m. ET from the Wisconsin Field House.

    Nebraska volleyball schedule 2024

    Below is a look at Nebraska's upcoming volleyball schedule. To view tickets for every match, click here .

    Date Game Time (ET)
    Fri., Nov. 1 at Wisconsin 9 p.m.
    Sun., Nov. 3 at Northwestern 1 p.m.
    Thurs., Nov. 7 at Oregon 10 p.m.
    Sat., Nov. 9 at Washington TBD
    Thurs., Nov. 14 vs. Minnesota 9 p.m.
    Sat., Nov. 16 vs. Indiana 8:30 p.m.
    Wed., Nov. 20 at Iowa 7 p.m.
    Sat., Nov. 23 vs. Wisconsin 8 p.m.
    Fri., Nov. 29 at Penn State 5 p.m.
    Sat., Nov. 30 at Maryland 7 p.m.

    Wisconsin volleyball schedule 2024

    Below is a look at Wisconsin's upcoming volleyball schedule. To view tickets for every match, click here .

    Date Game Time (ET)
    Fri., Nov. 1 vs. Nebraska 9 p.m.
    Sun., Nov. 3 at Illinois 2 p.m.
    Fri., Nov. 8 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.
    Sat., Nov. 9 vs. Penn State 3:30 p.m.
    Thurs., Nov. 14 at USC 11 p.m.
    Sat., Nov. 16 at UCLA 10:30 p.m.
    Wed., Nov. 20 vs. Wisconsin 9 p.m.
    Sat., Nov. 23 at Nebraska 8 p.m.
    Wed., Nov. 27 vs. Ohio State 8:30 p.m.
    Sat., Nov. 30 vs. Michigan State 9 p.m.

    Related Search

    Big Ten volleyballTicket pricesNcaa rankingsStubhub ticketsUw field housePenn State

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    College football rankings: Updated NCAA Top 25 polls as Oregon, Texas A&M and Notre Dame roll in Week 9
    Sporting News20 hours ago
    Referees Under Fire For Multiple Blown Calls During Nebraska-Ohio State
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Ohio State targeting call, explained: Buckeyes fans throw trash after critical penalty in OSU win
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Braves superstar urged to cut ties with Atlanta in favor of Mets
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Phillies among 'best team fits' to retain $33 million All-Star
    Sporting News2 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Bears urged to part ways with 'failure' 2022 draft pick soon
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Jameis Winston post-game interview: Browns QB quotes 'white boy from Detroit' Eminem in passionate speech
    Sporting News15 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Surprise change coming for Cowboys vs. 49ers, per insider
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Jaguars HC Doug Pederson awkwardly refuses to credit Trevor Lawrence for near comeback vs. Packers
    Sporting News14 hours ago
    NFL Fans Question If Dallas Cowboys Cheated Hours Before 49ers Game
    gridironheroics.com14 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    New Patriots starter has football and NFL success in his DNA
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Blue Jays urged to cut ties with 'horrible' $150 million aging superstar
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today20 hours ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC6 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Proposed NFL trade sends former No. 1 overall pick to Buffalo Bills
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Orioles star predicted to cut ties with Baltimore to sign with Blue Jays
    Sporting News21 hours ago
    NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team announces abrupt closure
    Sporting News2 days ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Braves predicted to win bidding war to re-sign $172 million sign
    Sporting News21 hours ago
    Ravens predicted to make blockbuster trade for $59 million star
    Sporting News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy