    • Sporting News

    What channel is Texas vs. Vanderbilt on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Saturday college football game live

    By Ashlee Woods,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vquso_0wMyURj600

    Just like everyone predicted at the beginning of the season, one of only five ranked matchups in this week's college football slate is in Nashville, where No. 25 Vanderbilt hosts No. 5 Texas.

    This has been a season of firsts for the 5-2 Commodores. In the midst of a three-game win streak, they're ranked for the first since 2013 and earned their first ever win over an AP-ranked top five team this season, beating then-No. 1 Alabama.

    A win here would give the Commodores their second AP top five victory after entering this season 0-60 in those contests.

    Texas, however, is looking bounce back from its first loss of the season last week to No. 2 Georgia. The Longhorns enter this contest on an eight-game road win streak, the longest active streak in the FBS.

    Will Texas keep their SEC title hopes alive, or will the Commodores throw their name into the race? Here is everything you need to know about Texas vs. Vanderbilt, including TV and streaming options for the game.

    What channel is Texas vs. Vanderbilt on today?

    • TV channel: SEC Network
    • Live stream: Fubo

    Texas vs. Vanderbilt will air nationally on SEC Network. Viewers can also stream the game on Fubo .

    For a limited time, Fubo is offering the first month for as low as $59.99, a $20 savings. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and 200+ top channels of live TV and sports without cable. (Participating plans only. Taxes and fees may apply.)

    Texas vs. Vanderbilt start time

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
    • Time: 4:15 p.m. ET | 3:15 p.m. CT

    Texas vs. Vanderbilt will kick off from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville at 4:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 26, with Tom Hart (play-by-play), Cole Cubelic (analyst) and Alyssa Lang (sideline reporter) on the call.

    Texas vs. Vanderbilt radio station

    Listen to Texas vs. Vanderbilt live on SiriusXM . Vanderbilt's home broadcast can be found on channel 374, while Texas' away broadcast can be found on channel 191.

    Get SiriusXM for free for your first month . Listen to live NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL games, plus NASCAR, college sports and more. Stay updated with all the news and get all the analysis on multiple sport-specific channels.

    Texas vs VanderbiltCollege footballSports broadcastingTv streamingAmerican footballFubo Texas

