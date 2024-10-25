Open in App
    • Sporting News

    How to watch Kansas vs. Arkansas basketball today: Channel, time, schedule for exhibition game

    By Brendan OSullivan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38htYW_0wLSowX400

    Kansas, which is sitting at No. 1 in the preseason men's AP top 25 poll for the second year in a row, will get its first challenge of the season when it faces Arkansas in an exhibition game on Friday.

    The Jayhawks will once again be led by Hunter Dickinson, who averaged 17.9 points and 10.9 rebounds per game in 2023-24. Dickinson was named the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year earlier this month.

    The biggest storyline for Arkansas, of course, is the arrival of John Calipari, who left Kentucky after 15 seasons to run a different SEC program. D.J. Wagner, who averaged 9.9 points and 3.3 assists per game with the Wildcats last season, followed Calipari and should play a prominent role in the Razorbacks' rotation.

    Here is everything you need to know in order to watch the Kansas vs. Arkansas exhibition game.

    How to watch Kansas vs. Arkansas basketball today: TV channel, live stream

    • TV channel: SEC Network
    • Live stream: Sling

    College basketball fans can watch Kansas vs. Arkansas on SEC Network. Those without a traditional cable or satellite package can stream the game on Sling .

    Kansas vs. Arkansas start time

    • Date: Friday, Oct. 25
    • Time: 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT

    The Kansas vs. Arkansas exhibition game will tip off at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 25. The game will be played at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

    Kansas basketball schedule 2024-25

    Here are Kansas' first five games of the 2024-25 regular season:

    Date Game Time (ET)
    Nov. 4 vs. Howard 8 p.m.
    Nov. 8 vs. North Carolina 7 p.m.
    Nov. 12 vs. Michigan State 6:30 p.m.
    Nov. 16 vs. Oakland TBD
    Nov. 19 vs. UNC Wilmington 8 p.m.

    Arkansas basketball schedule 2024-25

    Here are Arkansas' first five games of the 2024-25 regular season:

    Date Game Time (ET)
    Nov. 6 vs. Lipscomb 8 p.m.
    Nov. 9 vs. Baylor 7:30 p.m.
    Nov. 13 vs. Troy 8 p.m.
    Nov. 18 vs. Pacific 8 p.m.
    Nov. 22 vs. Little Rock 9 p.m.

    

