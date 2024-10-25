Regis Prograis reveals Roberto Duran inspiration for Jack Catterall mission

Speaking a couple of weeks prior to Saturday's high-quality super lightweight showdown with Jack Catterall , at The Sporting News' request, Regis Prograis shares some of his recent reading material.

Sitting in his home office in Houston, Texas, the 35-year-old former two-time world champion produces a well-thumbed copy of "As A Man Thinketh", the 1903 book by British philosophical writer James Allen. "It's quick, a good little book," is Prograis' brief and warm appraisal that probably won't trouble the back cover of the next run of reprints.

"I don't read as much when I'm in training camp because I train three or four times a day," Prograis explains. "Once the fight is over I get back on my books again. Usually, I like to read two to three hours a day.

"For me everything I read is supposed to be to help me out, it's all to make me better. I'm not a storybook reader too much, I'd rather watch a movie for that. I read things that can actually help me out in my life. One thing I get from reading is everything in life is instruction."

Allen was a pioneer of the self-help movement. If he was around today, he'd probably be doing the rounds on podcasts hawking Huel subscriptions. The mediums have changed, the income streams are more varied and lucrative but the fundamental substance is the same.

You could say the same for boxing, especially in this money-spinning Riyadh Season era. Prograis has conducted dozens of YouTube interviews in the build-up to the Catterall fight and his social media promotion includes a tie-up with the OnlyFans platform. Yet, when the bell sounds and two elite 10-stone fighters trade leather, familiar and inarguable old truths remain.

Prograis is 36 in January. He has been making 140 lbs for the vast majority of an excellent 12-year professional career. In his most recent victory, a split-decision win over Danielito Zorrilla in June 2023, 'Rougarou' was lacklustre. Last time out against the pound-for-pound ranked Devin Haney, Prograis suffered a shutout defeat and set an unwanted Compubox record for the fewest punches landed over the course of 12 completed rounds (36) .

A sharp, erudite man and an admitted boxing historian, the American knows exactly what gets said about fighters of his vintage who show signs of decline and look like they might not be able to pull the trigger anymore. That story usually ends one way, but Prograis has tapped into one of the all-time greats to give him clarity around Saturday night's bid to buck the trend.

"I'm cool with Roberto Duran and he had a similar story," he says. "Duran ended up being one of the greatest ever. He was 30-something when he came back fighting Davey Moore.

"I talked to him and his mindset was 'you don't let nobody tell you who you are'. You show them who you are. I'm not going to let anybody tell me who I am, I'm going to show you who I am. People can say all they want but I know who I am.

"I started late and I take care of myself. I really take care of my body and I turned pro when I was 24 years old. I wasn't supposed to do that, I wasn't supposed to be a champion. Then I was a two-time champion."

Despite the fractured nature of the super lightweight division, with four champions and some upset wins to get those men in position, Prograis' bid to become a three-time ruler would almost certainly end with defeat to Catterall, who is riding high after a revenge win over their common opponent Josh Taylor in May .

After the Haney defeat, Prograis spent some time training in Las Vegas with Kay Koroma but he is now back in Houston with long-time mentor Bobby Benton. The duo have gone back to basics after concluding the magnitude of the Haney fight brought unhelpful complications.

"You've been to the pinnacle, you've been a champion, then you get a Devin Haney fight and you do something else," Prograis says.

"I did something that just wasn't me, it's just about getting back to being me. I have fun boxing, I love it and that what I have to do instead of it being a job, Once it feels like a job it's not fun no more. Now this is back to being fun for me."

And Prograis believes that spells danger for Catterall, whose only career defeat was a deeply disputed split-decision loss to Taylor in their first contest.

"There are no keys to victory in this fight, it's just be me," is Prograis' breakdown. "That's it. If I fight how I've been sparring it'll be an easy night. The main thing is be me, don't let nobody get in my head.

"Now I'm out there having fun and I can't see it being a hard fight. If it is a hard fight I'll be prepared for that but skills pay the bills and Jack doesn't have better skills than me. If you look at resumes, you take the Josh Taylor fights off Jack's resume and he has nothing. Take Josh Taylor off my resume and still you'd look at my resume. But what does he have?

"The key to victory is to be Regis Prograis. If I do that it's not just a victory, it's a dominant victory."

It seems this man doesn't thinketh much about Catterall's world-level credentials.