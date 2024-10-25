Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Best rookie QBs in NFL history: Ranking Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams vs. Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, & more

    By Vinnie Iyer,

    2 days ago

    Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams are both living up to expectations as the top two players taken in the 2024 NFL Draft. Daniels, the Heisman-winning No. 2 overall pick by the Commanders, is the first-half favorite to take home the league's most precious rookie hardware, but Williams, the Heisman-winning No. 1 overall pick by the Bears, can make a big second-half push to steal those accolades.

    In the end, the race between Daniels and Williams will come down to not only having the best overall performance, but also the final records and playoff statuses of Washington and Chicago. However it turns out, both QBs look like long-term franchise saviors for their respective teams.

    Big seasons by rookie quarterbacks used to be an NFL rarity. From the inaugural Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year honor in 1957, only one quarterback (the Bills' Dennis Shaw) won in the first 47 years of the award's existence.

    However, in the past 20 years, half of the AP OROYs, 10 in all, have been QBs, from the Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger in 2004 to the Texans' C.J. Stroud in 2023. Six of those rookies preceding Williams and Daniels remain worthy enough to crack the current all-time best, along with one notable runner-up and one third-place outlier.

    Here's comparing the current statistical pace of Daniels and Williams to those elite eight rookie quarterbacks of the recent past.

    NFL HQ: Live NFL scores | Updated NFL standings | Full NFL schedule

    Best rookie QBs in NFL history

    1. Robert Griffin III, Redskins, 2012

    Rookie stats: 65.6 completion percentage, 20 TDs, 5 INTs, 102.4 rating, 8.1 YPA, 815 rushing yards, 7 rushing TDs, 9-6 record

    Griffin had the best combination of dual-threat numbers, and he energized a team to a turnaround despite what happened afterward with his durability issues. He's the league and franchise standard Daniels is aiming to best.

    2. Dak Prescott, Cowboys, 2016

    Rookie stats: 67.8 completion percentage, 23 TDs, 4 INTs, 104.9 rating, 8.0 YPA, 282 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs, 13-3 record

    Prescott doesn't get enough credit for his performance as a fourth-round rookie taking over from an injured Tony Romo. Fellow rookie and first-round running back Ezekiel Elliott was special, but Prescott was stellar all-around in leading the Cowboys to the No. 1 seed before a playoff loss to Aaron Rodgers' Packers.

    3. Russell Wilson, Seahawks, 2012

    Rookie stats: 64.1 completion percentage, 26 TDs, 10 INTs, 100.0 rating, 7.9 YPA, 489 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs, 11-4 record

    Wilson might have finished second to RG3 in the OROY race in '12, but in terms of efficiency and execution, Wilson had the better case to win vs. Griffin. In any other season, he would have run away with the award as a surprise third-round starter.

    4. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers, 2004

    Rookie stats: 66.4 completion percentage, 21 TDs, 11 INTs, 98.1 rating, 8.9 YPA, 144 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 13-0 record

    Roethlisberger might never see another rookie QB post a better record than his perfection after replacing Tommy Maddox, despite the Steelers losing in the playoffs to the Patriots. He hinted at a Hall of Fame-caliber career with his mobility and reliable big arm to hit on plays in and out of the pocket.

    5. Dan Marino, Dolphins, 1983

    Rookie stats: 58.4 completion percentage, 20 TDs, 6 INTs, 96.0 rating, 7.5 YPA, 28 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs, 7-2 record

    Marino is the worthy lone representative from the 20th century, and he would be higher had he started a full season. Those numbers are still great for a different, more downfield-oriented passing era, and they marked his initial splash toward smashing it all the way to the Hall of Fame.

    6. Jayden Daniels, Commanders, 2024

    Rookie stats (17-game pace): 75.6 completion percentage, 14 TDs, 5 INTs, 107.0 rating, 8.4 YPA, 957 rushing yards, 9 rushing TDs, 11-5 record

    The passing numbers are a bit contained from the scoring perspective because of how well the Commanders have run the ball with Daniels behind a revamped offensive line. They are capable of seeing a passing spike to get him to 20-plus passing TDs. Should that happen, Daniels can catch RG3 in the end as the new No. 1 with a bullet.

    7. C.J. Stroud, Texans, 2023

    Rookie stats: 63.9 completion percentage, 23 TDs, 5 INTs, 100.8 rating, 8.2 YPA, 167 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs, 9-6 record

    Stroud was solid and often spectacular as a rookie who passed like a well-seasoned veteran in the QB-friendly offense of Bobby Slowik. He was in complete command of the team as a young leader and was the biggest reason for a big turnaround into AFC South champions.

    8. Justin Herbert, Chargers, 2020

    Rookie stats: 66.6 completion percentage, 31 TDs, 10 INTs, 98.3 rating, 7.3 YPA, 234 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs, 6-9 record

    Herbert had the earliest breakout in a draft class that also included Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love, and Jalen Hurts. With Tyrod Taylor having an injury before Week 1, Herbert was thrust into immediate action, and he's been trying to get consistently back to that level despite a lot of coaching and personnel changes.

    9. Caleb Williams, Bears, 2024

    Rookie stats (17-game pace): 65.3 completion percentage, 27 TDs, 15 INTs, 88.0 rating, 6.6 YPA, 479 rushing yards, 11-6 record

    Williams can push himself into the top five or higher should he continue on his recent efficiency and gaudier passing games. He was hurt out of the gate by the Bears reining him in a bit with new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Now that he's let loose to let it rip downfield and also take off and run when needed, no one would be shocked if he clips Daniels on this list by Week 18.

    10. Cam Newton, Panthers, 2011

    Rookie stats: 60.0 completion percentage, 21 TDs, 17 INTs, 84.5 rating, 7.8 YPA, 706 rushing yards, 14 rushing TDs, 6-10 record

    Newton was a force of nature with his nasty, powerful running and big arm at 6-5, 245 pounds. He set the tone for Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts to take his style to a higher echelon. Newton did use his dynamic dual-threat abilities to win MVP and carry the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 four years later, but his inaccuracy, inefficiency, and injury issues cut short what could have been the kind of career Allen and Hurts are enjoying now.

