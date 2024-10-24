Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Another Patriots wide receiver is unhappy with his role in the offense

    By Mike Masala,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ir0zm_0wKEYiCT00

    Through the first seven weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the New England Patriots have been one of the worst passing offenses in football, averaging just 151.9 yards (31st) and just one passing touchdown (tied for 21st) per game.

    While things have looked better with third-overall pick Drake Maye playing quarterback the last two weeks, not all of his weapons are happy with their roles in the offense.

    On Wednesday, second-year wide receiver Kayshon Boutte shared his frustrations about his lack of involvement so far this year.

    “For me personally, in the game, I get frustrated when I’m not getting thrown the ball knowing that I’ve caught every ball that’s thrown to me this season,” Boutte said ( via. MassLive ). “So, I just feel like I would always go to the sideline and demand the ball. So, whether it was that deep ball – I asked for that. The Texans game, I asked for that. So, I feel like I shouldn’t have to really ask.”

    Boutte was a bit of a surprise to make the roster this year, but he's led the wide receiver room in snaps the last two weeks and has caught eight passes for 139 yards and a touchdown in his five games.

    The former LSU Tiger is just the most recent wideout to show signs of displeasure in 2024. Jalen Reagor was released from the practice squad after posting a meme on social media that seemingly disparaged his situation earlier this year. DeMario Douglas was visibly frustrated with not being targeted earlier in the season. After this last loss, K.J. Osborn and Ja'Lynn Polk posted on Instagram, hinting at displeasure as well.

    New England needs to do something about this problem, or it may spread to other position groups and potentially throughout Jerod Mayo's team, making his already tough job even more difficult.

