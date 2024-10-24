Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Man United star will 'take seriously' potential contract extension offer

    By Feargal Brennan,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DEGfl_0wKEAd4W00

    Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is open to signing a contract extension at Old Trafford in 2025.

    Eriksen's current deal with the Red Devils expires at the end of the 2024/25 Premier League season after three years in Manchester.

    The Danish star joined United as a free agent, following a short spell at Brentford, after his Inter Milan contract was terminated in December 2021.

    MORE: All the latest Man Utd news | Premier League schedule for 2024/25 | Latest Premier League top scorer rankings

    Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark's Euro 2020 clash with Finland in June 2021 and did not feature for the Serie A side after that.

    His move to Manchester was a feel-good step by all parties, adding experience to Erik ten Hag's engine room, as part of an impressive career revival from adversity.

    However, his game time has been limited this season, with Ten Hag under pressure following a mixed start to the campaign.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V39Eu_0wKEAd4W00

    Eriksn is one of six first-team players out of contract at United next summer and the former Tottenham star claimed he is open minded over signing an extension.

    "It’s not really up to me when my contract runs out, it’s up to the club", he said ahead of tonight's UEFA Europa League clash in Fenerbahce.

    "I have really enjoyed my time at the club and still do. When the summer comes, if the offer is there, I will definitely take it seriously."

    As part of wider club contract talks, United could take up their options to extend Harry Maguire and Amad Diallo's deals by 12 months, despite the former being linked with an exit.

    However, Victor Lindelof, Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans are expected to depart.

