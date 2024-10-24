Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Astros veteran starter linked to Tigers after impressive second half

    By Curt Bishop,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lNIdF_0wKEASJP00

    The Detroit Tigers were sellers at the 2024 trade deadline and got rid of some key players such as Jack Flaherty. However, beyond all odds, they went on a tear in the second half and secured a Wild Card spot.

    The 86-76 Tigers ultimately fell short in the ALDS, but the future is bright, and they should be back in contention next season.

    To remain in contention, they'll likely need another starting pitcher to go along with likely American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed Detroit as a fit for lefty Yusei Kikuchi.

    "Yusei Kikuchi was 4-9 with a 4.75 ERA over 22 starts with the Blue Jays, who dealt him to Houston at the trade deadline," Bowden wrote. "The Astros quickly changed his pitch sequencing and usage, and the results were astounding. He went 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 3.07 FIP over 10 starts (60 innings).

    Kikuchi certainly had a strong second half of the season after struggling with the Blue Jays. He quickly emerged as a middle-to-upper-rotation arm with Houston, and he should receive a solid contract this coming offseason.

    Bowden predicts that the veteran left-hander will receive a three-year, $42 million contract in free agency. Detroit should be able to do that.

    The Tigers need another upper rotation arm to go with Skubal, and Kikuchi could be a perfect fit as they try to build off of their second-half run and return to the postseason in 2025.

    We'll see if Detroit ends up being in the mix for the veteran left-hander.

    More MLB: Tigers acquire White Sox ace in wild proposed blockbuster deal

    Harold Clark
    1d ago
    Go get Flaherty back.
