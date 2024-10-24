Open in App
    Mets named top destination for projected $622 million superstar by insider

    By Jackson Roberts,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vXX7M_0wKEAKUp00

    The New York Mets had a far better season than most prognosticators had foreseen, but it still ended in disappointment. Expect them to come out swinging in free agency.

    After losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games in the National League Championship Series, the Mets know that they are already close to becoming a World Series-caliber team. They have some impending free agents of their own to take care of, but first, they are likely to go after the big fish.

    Across town, the New York Yankees are headed to the World Series, and that's due in large part to the otherworldly contributions of outfielder Juan Soto. The first-year Yankees superstar hit a dramatic 10th-inning home run that clinched New York's first Fall Classic appearance since 2009.

    When Soto hits the market this winter, he'll be the most coveted non-Shohei Ohtani free agent in baseball history. Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed the Mets as one of the top three fits for Soto, projecting the young superstar for a 15-year, $622 million contract.

    "By all indications, (Soto is) poised to become the second-highest-paid player in baseball history, behind only Shohei Ohtani. He’s a generational talent who will hit free agency at only 26 and should be able to land a 15-year deal," Bowden said.

    "Most executives believe he’ll end up somewhere between $550 million and $650 million, which will probably limit his market to both New York teams and possibly the Blue Jays."

    Mets owner Steve Cohen has continually spent more and more as his four-year tenure has progressed, steadily building baseball's biggest payroll. And the Mets have money coming off the books this winter, so absorbing a massive deal for Soto should be achievable.

    The question for Soto to answer will be how much money matters versus the other factors that go into a decision this big. He's enjoying his time with the Yankees, but who's to say he wouldn't enjoy his time as a Met even more?

    More MLB: Dodgers $71 million superstar linked to Astros in possible blockbuster signing

