    Shakira Las Vegas tickets 2025: Best prices, seats, date for 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' Tour at Allegiant Stadium

    By Daniel Yanofsky,

    2 days ago

    The demand for Shakira to tour the U.S. was a massive movement. As a result of interest, the singer decided to postpone and enhance the North American portion of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour, meant for November 2024 to March 2025, to summer 2025.

    The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour is Shakira's first since 2018. She will be heading to bigger venues in the U.S. than previously expected. One of the shows will be in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, which will be towards the end of the tour on June 28.

    Her hips don't lie, and neither does she regarding how meaningful the tour is for her.

    "It is the most ambitious tour of my entire career, the biggest production I have had so far," Shakira told GQ . "Not because the public asks for it, but because I deserve it after so many years working in this world. I deserve the tour of my life. I am throwing the house out the window.

    "I am happy because I will be able to go through the different stages of my artistic life, up to today. It will be the longest show I have done with the biggest screen and everything as big as you can imagine. More is more and better!"

    BUY NOW: Best prices, seats for Shakira 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' Tour on StubHub

    Here's how to get the cheapest prices and best deals on Shakira tickets for her 2025 tour.

    Shakira 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' 2025 Tour Allegiant Stadium tickets

    Shakira heads to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on June 28, 2025. Home to the Las Vegas Raiders, the stadium can hold up to 65,000 people (sometimes 71,000+).

    Prices for the Las Vegas show start at $99 via StubHub .

    Prices then range from $200, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, $8,000, and $10,879.

    BUY NOW: Best prices, tickets for Shakira in Las Vegas on StubHub

    Allegiant Stadium seating map for Shakira 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' 2025 Tour

    Here's the seating map for Allegiant Stadium:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=387vOk_0wJw7NVr00

    (StubHub)

    Allegiant Stadium parking

    There are several parking options at Allegiant Stadium. You can book parking in advance via SpotHero , an app that allows you to purchase parking passes for specific events at Allegiant Stadium. You can also book parking through MGM Resorts Parking and Parking.com .

    Parking lots normally open approximately four hours before the start of Raiders and UNLV home games. (Specific times for other events can be found on the Allegiant Stadium website .) Lots will be cleared one hour after a game or event concludes.

    Tailgating is permitted at the following lots: A, B, C, E, F, G, H, J, S, V, W, X and the Dewey Lot. If you are looking to navigate your way to a specific lot, use these directions to find your way around Allegiant Stadium.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EGz2j_0wJw7NVr00 (AllegiantStadium.com)

    Allegiant Stadium bag policy

    There are three bag check locations at Allegiant Stadium: North, West and East. The North bag check location is in Lot N near Hacienda Avenue, and the West bag check location is at 5455 Polaris Ave. The East bag check location is in Lot E.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4CCk_0wJw7NVr00 (AllegiantStadium.com)

    There is a $20 charge per bag, and payments can be made via a debit or credit card or mobile payment method.

    Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC (12x6x12 measurements). You can also bring a small clutch bag into Allegiant Stadium (4.5x6.5x2 measurements).

    Shakira 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' Tour 2025 cities, dates

    Shakira will begin her rescheduled 2025 tour in Latin America with shows in Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Argentina and Mexico before heading to the U.S. and Canada. Her the North American leg will take place from May 13 in Charlotte to June 30 in San Francisco,

    Below is a complete schedule of cities and dates for the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour.

    Date City Venue Tickets
    Feb. 11 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Estádio Nilton Santos
    Feb. 13 São Paulo, Brazil Estádio Morumbis
    Feb. 16 Lima, Peru Estadio Nacional
    Feb. 17 Cercado de Lima, Peru Estadio Nacional
    Feb. 20 Barranquilla, Colombia Estadio Metropolitano
    Feb. 21 Barranquilla, Colombia Estadio Metropolitano
    Feb. 23 Medllín, Colombia Atanasio Girardot Stadium
    Feb. 26 Bogotá, Colombia Estadio el Campín
    Feb. 27 Bogotá, Colombia Estadio el Campín
    March 2 Villa Presidente Frei, Ñuñoa, Santiago, Chile Estadio Nacional
    March 3 Villa Presidente Frei, Ñuñoa, Santiago, Chile Estadio Nacional
    March 7 Buenos Aires, Argentina Campo Argentino de Polo
    March 8 Buenos Aires, Argentina Campo Argentino de Polo
    March 12 Monterrey, Mexico Estadio BBVA
    March 13 Monterrey, Mexico Estadio BBVA
    March 16 Guadalajara, Mexico Estadio Akron
    March 17 Guadalajara, Mexico Estadio Akron
    March 19 México, Mexico Estadio GNP Seguros
    March 21 México, Mexico Estadio GNP Seguros
    March 23 México, Mexico Estadio GNP Seguros
    March 25 México, Mexico Estadio GNP Seguros
    March 27 México, Mexico Estadio GNP Seguros
    May 13 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium Buy now
    May 15 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium Buy now
    May 20 Montréal, QC Bell Centre Buy now
    May 22 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Area Buy now
    May 26 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Buy now
    May 29 Boston, MA Fenway Park Buy now
    May 31 Washington, DC* Nationals Park Buy now
    June 4 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium Buy now
    June 6 Miami Gardens, FL Hard Rock Stadium Buy now
    June 11 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field Buy now
    June 13 San Antonio, TX Alamodome Buy now
    June 15 Houston, TX Toyota Center Buy now
    June 20 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium Buy now
    June 22 Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ Buy now
    June 26 San Diego, CA Snapdragon Stadium Buy now
    June 28 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium Buy now
    June 30 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park Buy now

    *WorldPride DC

