Yankees' Aaron Judge praises Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani as 'best player in the game'

Between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers , the 2024 World Series is full of stardom, beginning with Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.

The likely Most Valuable Player selections from their respective leagues, this World Series matchup is a true heavyweight bout that will feature the game's biggest stars.

Both Judge and Ohtani are coming off historic seasons, and there has been plenty of debate on social media regarding which player deserves the "best player in the game" title.

When asked to describe what Ohtani brings to the game, that was the exact phrase the Yankees superstar used.

“He hits for average, he hits for power, the speed,” Judge told reporters Tuesday . “Doing what he did this year with the 50 stolen bases, it got talked about a lot, but I don’t think it got talked about enough. He’s an impressive, impressive athlete, the best player in the game, and what an ambassador for this sport."

Of course, the Yankees captain is taking the high road. Judge has never been much for making headlines with surprising quotes, and he's always willing to dish out praise for fellow stars.

Even though the Yankees faithful would disagree with his assessment of Ohtani being the game's best player, it's just another example of why Judge was the perfect successor to Derek Jeter as captain.

This should be a fantastic matchup as two juggernauts take the stage for the Fall Classic, and it all starts with Judge and Ohtani from their respective dugouts.