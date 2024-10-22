Giants fans roast GM over viral Saquon Barkley exchange with Eagles HC Nick Sirianni

Saquon Barkley has been a model teammate, leader and performer since signing a three-year, $37.75 million free agent contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in March.

The New York Giants placed the franchise tag on Barkley for $10.1 million in 2023. That means they could have retained their best offensive player for less than $3 million more per season on average. That fact didn't sit well with Giants fans back in the spring, never mind now with Barkley on pace for a career year as a member of their most hated rival.

A viral sideline chat between Barkley and head coach Nick Siranni during Sunday’s Eagles-Giants game at MetLife Stadium has dumped more salt in the wound.

With the Eagles up 28-3 in the fourth quarter, Sirianni was planning to pull his offensive starters on their next possession. First, he wanted to approach Barkley about being 13 yards shy of his career-high for rush yards in a game:

It’s impossible not to love Saquon Barkley. He’s an easy player to root for — unless, of course, you’re a Giants fan who loathes general manager Joe Schoen.

Schoen made a pair of extremely unpopular decisions this offseason — all very inconveniently documented on HBO’s Hard Knocks , for the Giants. The first was letting Barkley walk to Philadelphia for what amounted to a measly $2.5 million more per season. The second was riding out the 2024 season with Daniel Jones at quarterback.

Among some of the fan reactions on social media to Barkley’s sideline chat with Sirianni were:

“Giants GM is a fool.”

“Great job Giants.”

“Send the Giants whole front office to Guantanamo Bay for letting him walk.”

“The real question is what was going on with Joe Schoen and Daboll that they couldn’t make it work with this guy.”

“Does the Giants GM make it through the season?”

Sunday’s return to MetLife was already a huge L for Schoen and the Giants. But the hits just keep on coming in regards to botching Barkley’s second contract.

