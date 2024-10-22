Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Giants fans roast GM over viral Saquon Barkley exchange with Eagles HC Nick Sirianni

    By Ryan OLeary,

    2 days ago

    Saquon Barkley has been a model teammate, leader and performer since signing a three-year, $37.75 million free agent contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in March.

    The New York Giants placed the franchise tag on Barkley for $10.1 million in 2023. That means they could have retained their best offensive player for less than $3 million more per season on average. That fact didn't sit well with Giants fans back in the spring, never mind now with Barkley on pace for a career year as a member of their most hated rival.

    A viral sideline chat between Barkley and head coach Nick Siranni during Sunday’s Eagles-Giants game at MetLife Stadium has dumped more salt in the wound.

    With the Eagles up 28-3 in the fourth quarter, Sirianni was planning to pull his offensive starters on their next possession. First, he wanted to approach Barkley about being 13 yards shy of his career-high for rush yards in a game:

    It’s impossible not to love Saquon Barkley. He’s an easy player to root for — unless, of course, you’re a Giants fan who loathes general manager Joe Schoen.

    Schoen made a pair of extremely unpopular decisions this offseason — all very inconveniently documented on HBO’s Hard Knocks , for the Giants. The first was letting Barkley walk to Philadelphia for what amounted to a measly $2.5 million more per season. The second was riding out the 2024 season with Daniel Jones at quarterback.

    Among some of the fan reactions on social media to Barkley’s sideline chat with Sirianni were:

    • “Giants GM is a fool.”
    • “Great job Giants.”
    • “Send the Giants whole front office to Guantanamo Bay for letting him walk.”
    • “The real question is what was going on with Joe Schoen and Daboll that they couldn’t make it work with this guy.”
    • “Does the Giants GM make it through the season?”

    Sunday’s return to MetLife was already a huge L for Schoen and the Giants. But the hits just keep on coming in regards to botching Barkley’s second contract.

    More Philadelphia Eagles news:

    NFL picks, score predictions for Week 8: Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals

    Eagles picked to land four-time All-Pro WR at NFL trade deadline to address top weakness

    Philadelphia Eagles named potential landing spot for Raiders rising star on defense

    NFL power rankings Week 8: Should Eagles soar to elite spot after rout of N.Y. Giants?

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Chiefs $71 million superstar predicted to cut ties with K.C. in favor of Cardinals
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Bears could trade $3.6 million playmaker before deadline, per insider
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Lions trade rumors: Dan Campbell hints at Detroit acquiring Aidan Hutchinson replacement before deadline
    Sporting News2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 8
    Sporting News15 hours ago
    Former No. 2 overall pick suffers non-contact injury in Pacers' debut
    Sporting News18 hours ago
    Mets predicted to sign $201 million superstar in blockbuster move
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Astros could trade for Twins outfielder in wild blockbuster deal
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Jaguars predicted to cut ties with former No. 1 overall pick via trade to Bears
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Bring the Boom dance, explained: How A.J. & Big Justice inspired celebration for NFL, NBA, NCAA and more stars
    Sporting News16 hours ago
    Packers could cut ties with disappointing $52 million veteran starter, per insider
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Packers trade proposal lands former Super Bowl MVP in deadline blockbuster
    Sporting News2 days ago
    NFL Week 8 picks, predictions: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Patriots signing former Packers linebacker heading into Week 8
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    Mets predicted to cut ties with $12 million All-Star slugger
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Former Lakers center, eight-time All-Star wants to return to organization
    Sporting News18 hours ago
    LeBron James net worth: Career earnings, salary and contract details for Laker superstar
    Sporting News2 days ago
    'X' vulgarly reacts to Michigan CBS placement in Week 10
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Former two-time MVP and DPOY says Celtics superstar is the best player in the NBA
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Cowboys predicted to land defensive tackle in possible deadline shakeup
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Blockbuster Dodgers trade proposal brings $95 million All-Star to LA
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Braves trade proposal ships $42 million slugger to Red Sox in 1-for-1 swap
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Pistons should target free agent sharpshooter recently waived by Warriors
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Cody Barton becomes first Denver Broncos linebacker to win award since 2018
    Sporting News16 hours ago
    Chiefs and Titans finalizing trade for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Cowboys could soon cut ties with fourth-year starter, according to insider
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    How LeBron James commemorated his history-making game with son Bronny in Lakers' season opener
    Sporting News1 day ago
    What's next for the winners of main card fights from UFC Vegas 99?
    Sporting News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy