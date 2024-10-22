Open in App
    Cowboys predicted to land defensive tackle in possible deadline shakeup

    By Patrick McAvoy,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10mOAP_0wHa0BAI00

    The Dallas Cowboys have had a lot of negative press this year, but they still can make some noise this season.

    Dallas is 3-3 so far this season, but there is plenty of time to turn things around. With all of the negative chatter, you would think that the Cowboys were 1-5 or 0-6. But the Cowboys are at .500 with plenty of time left in the season.

    One thing that could help is a big trade deadline. It will come and pass on Nov. 5, and The Athletic predicted that the franchise will be buyers this fall. The Athletic's Saad Yousuf even suggested that a defensive tackle could make sense in a deal.

    "Dallas Cowboys: Buyers," Yousuf said. "Despite the optics of the Cowboys’ losses this season, they are still in play for the division and should start getting back key injured players soon. Micah Parsons, Brandin Cooks, and DaRon Bland all appear to be on the cusp of returning, with DeMarcus Lawrence and Marshawn Kneeland expected to return later.

    "Even with those reinforcements, the Cowboys have significant holes on the roster, namely at running back and defensive tackle. If the Cowboys actually are all in and have hopes for a late-season surge into the playoffs, they’ll need to address what they can on the trade market."

    There will be plenty of players out there, and the Cowboys could afford to make a trade. The sky isn't falling in Dallas. There is plenty of time to get back on track, and the Cowboys will return to the field on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

    Should the Cowboys look into a deal for a defensive tackle in the near future?

    More NFL: Cowboys 'fairytale' trade proposal would land $12 million star

