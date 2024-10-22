Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Cavaliers could bolster guard depth by signing former first overall pick

    By Nathaniel Holloway,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QHJNg_0wHYzjuK00

    Markelle Fultz still has yet to be picked up by a team despite the 2024-25 season starting.

    The first overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2017 spent two seasons in Philadelphia before being shipped to the Orlando Magic in 2019. He then spent five season with Orlando, developing into a solid backup point guard, but the Magic decided to go in a different direction, allowing Fultz to enter free agency.

    Fultz gained little interest in free agency despite his improvement in Orlando. He has struggled to stay on the court, playing in 60 or more games just twice over the course of his seven seasons in the NBA. He also struggles to shoot the ball at a high percentage, but he is still a somewhat reliable scorer inside.

    What he lacks offensively he makes up for defensively. Last season, he averaged 1.0 steals over 43 games with the Magic and has averaged 1.2 steals per game throughout his career.

    With the new season beginning, there are many teams who could use Fultz on their roster to bolster their backcourt depth. One of those teams is the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    The Cavaliers kept their roster together in the offseason despite many trade rumors. Those rumors included the Cavs trading Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. Instead, they signed Mitchell to an extension and shut down all trade talks surrounding Garland and Allen.

    With Mitchell and Garland manning the backcourt, their guard depth could be an issue. The only other guard in their rotation is Caris Levert, who has dealt with injury problems throughout his career. Garland has also had injury problems, playing in more than 60 games just twice during his five seasons in the NBA.

    By signing Fultz, the Cavaliers would improve their depth while also adding a true backup point guard to their roster. While Fultz has struggled offensively throughout his career, he would not be required to be a main scoring option in Cleveland thanks to Mitchell, Garland, Allen and Evan Mobley. He would also add another great defender to a roster full of solid defenders.

    This signing may not make the Cavaliers the team to beat in the East, but it would improve their depth, especially if Garland and Levert were to miss time.

    More NBA: Fans will love NBA Insider's bold prediction about Cavaliers 2024-25 season

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Should Rockets trade these 3 former lottery picks for Cavaliers superstar?
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Knicks have 'serious interest' in signing former Lakers, Celtics sharpshooter
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Nets predicted to cut ties with $177 million All-Star via trade to Bulls
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Chiefs $71 million superstar predicted to cut ties with K.C. in favor of Cardinals
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Magic could bolster frontcourt depth by trading for Raptors' $80 million center
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Russell Wilson’s Ex-wife Ashton Meem Apparently Of Caucasian Ethnicity Continues To Capture Attention Despite The Divorce
    sportstalkline.com2 days ago
    Clippers predicted to move on from $150 million star via trade to Thunder
    Sporting News2 days ago
    What was the relevance of Oleksandr Usyk dressing like The Hitman at Tyson Fury press conference?
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena1 day ago
    Mets predicted to sign $201 million superstar in blockbuster move
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Astros could trade for Twins outfielder in wild blockbuster deal
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Bears could trade $3.6 million playmaker before deadline, per insider
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Cubs predicted to lose $136 million free agent sweepstakes to the Dodgers
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Former Lakers center, eight-time All-Star wants to return to organization
    Sporting News18 hours ago
    Yankees linked to $80 million Cubs superstar as possible Juan Soto replacement
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Cowboys predicted to land defensive tackle in possible deadline shakeup
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Dodgers beloved All-Star predicted to receive and reject $21 million offer
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 8
    Sporting News16 hours ago
    Jaguars predicted to cut ties with former No. 1 overall pick via trade to Bears
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Bring the Boom dance, explained: How A.J. & Big Justice inspired celebration for NFL, NBA, NCAA and more stars
    Sporting News16 hours ago
    Packers trade proposal lands former Super Bowl MVP in deadline blockbuster
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Padres tabbed as a ‘best team fit’ to sign former triple-crown winner
    Sporting News6 hours ago
    Proposed Yankees blockbuster trade sends four-time All-Star to New York
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Cardinals could reunite with former Gold Glove outfielder in free agency
    Sporting News2 days ago
    ESPN analysts tell NBA to thank Steve Kerr for Celtics' Jayson Tatum's ascendance
    Sporting News1 day ago
    'X' vulgarly reacts to Michigan CBS placement in Week 10
    Sporting News1 day ago
    What's next for the fighters of the UFC Vegas 99 ranked flyweight featured prelim?
    Sporting News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy