Cavaliers could bolster guard depth by signing former first overall pick

Markelle Fultz still has yet to be picked up by a team despite the 2024-25 season starting.

The first overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2017 spent two seasons in Philadelphia before being shipped to the Orlando Magic in 2019. He then spent five season with Orlando, developing into a solid backup point guard, but the Magic decided to go in a different direction, allowing Fultz to enter free agency.

Fultz gained little interest in free agency despite his improvement in Orlando. He has struggled to stay on the court, playing in 60 or more games just twice over the course of his seven seasons in the NBA. He also struggles to shoot the ball at a high percentage, but he is still a somewhat reliable scorer inside.

What he lacks offensively he makes up for defensively. Last season, he averaged 1.0 steals over 43 games with the Magic and has averaged 1.2 steals per game throughout his career.

With the new season beginning, there are many teams who could use Fultz on their roster to bolster their backcourt depth. One of those teams is the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers kept their roster together in the offseason despite many trade rumors. Those rumors included the Cavs trading Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. Instead, they signed Mitchell to an extension and shut down all trade talks surrounding Garland and Allen.

With Mitchell and Garland manning the backcourt, their guard depth could be an issue. The only other guard in their rotation is Caris Levert, who has dealt with injury problems throughout his career. Garland has also had injury problems, playing in more than 60 games just twice during his five seasons in the NBA.

By signing Fultz, the Cavaliers would improve their depth while also adding a true backup point guard to their roster. While Fultz has struggled offensively throughout his career, he would not be required to be a main scoring option in Cleveland thanks to Mitchell, Garland, Allen and Evan Mobley. He would also add another great defender to a roster full of solid defenders.

This signing may not make the Cavaliers the team to beat in the East, but it would improve their depth, especially if Garland and Levert were to miss time.

