Yankees get encouraging injury update on potential X-factor for World Series

The New York Yankees bullpen is expected to get some major reinforcements ahead of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers .

While the starting rotation is set for the Fall Classic, which is set to begin Friday night in Los Angeles, the bullpen is a fluid unit.

Out since Sept. 25 when he suffered a flexor strain in his left elbow, former All-Star Nestor Cortes has missed each of the Division Series against the Kansas City Royals and the Championship Series against the Guardians.

However, he could be set to make his postseason debut soon.

Nestor Cortes injury update

Cortes has been ramping up his workload on the injured list. On Tuesday, he threw what seems to be his final session of live batting practice.

The funky lefty told reporters that he expects to be on the World Series roster, which is a major development for a bullpen that was used often throughout the ALCS.

Even with the chance that Cortes could be coming back a bit too soon from the injury, he's all in on getting a ring.

"We have weighed in the consequences that this can lead up to, but if I have a ring and then a year off from baseball, then so be it," Cortes said Tuesday .

The Yankees don't have to finalize their roster until Friday so they have some time to make a decision. But it seems they could be getting some southpaw help in the bullpen for the big series.

