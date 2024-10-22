Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    LeBron James net worth: Career earnings, salary and contract details for Laker superstar

    By Gilbert McGregor,

    2 days ago

    LeBron James' all-encompassing legacy includes broken records on and off the court. In many ways, the records he breaks on the court have allowed him to break records away from it.

    As one of the game's all-time greats, James has also been one of the highest-compensated players in NBA history. James enters his 22nd NBA season not long after the ink dried on a two-year contract worth north of $100 million .

    Given James' lucrative contracts for his play and his business acumen off the floor, he has now entered the territory of the wealthiest athletes in the world. What is his net worth? Here is more on the NBA legend's career earnings, salary and the details of his most recent contract.

    SN's NBA HQ: Live NBA scores | Updated NBA standings | Full NBA schedule

    LeBron James net worth

    As of October 2024, James' real-time net worth is estimated to be $1.2 billion, per Forbes .

    James is the first active NBA player to become a billionaire . His net worth was first estimated to be above $1 billion in June 2022.

    In addition to lucrative contracts in the NBA, James reportedly signed a lifetime contract with Nike and is a Fenway Sports Group (FSG) partner, meaning he holds ownership stakes in the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins, RFK Racing and Liverpool FC among other entities.

    MORE: NBA's top 30 players, ranked: Where stars land ahead of 2024-25 season

    LeBron James career earnings

    James has earned $479.5 million in NBA contracts through the 2023-24 season, per Spotrac .

    This season, James is set to earn $48.7 million, pushing his NBA earnings above $500 million. James is the first NBA player to amass over $400 million in career earnings and will soon become the first to surpass $500 million.

    Season Team Salary Age
    2003-04 Cavaliers $4,018,290 19
    2004-05 Cavaliers $4,320,360 20
    2005-06 Cavaliers $4,621,800 21
    2006-07 Cavaliers $5,828,090 22
    2007-08 Cavaliers $13,041,250 23
    2008-09 Cavaliers $14,410,581 24
    2009-10 Cavaliers $15,779,912 25
    2010-11 Heat $14,500,00 26
    2011-12 Heat $12,896,159 27
    2012-13 Heat $17,545,000 28
    2013-14 Heat $19,067,500 29
    2014-15 Cavaliers $20,644,400 30
    2015-16 Cavaliers $22,970,500 31
    2016-17 Cavaliers $30,963,450 32
    2017-18 Cavaliers $33,285,709 33
    2018-19 Lakers $35,654,150 34
    2019-20 Lakers $37,436,858 35
    2020-21 Lakers $39,219,566 36
    2021-22 Lakers $41,180,544 37
    2022-23 Lakers $44,474,988 38
    2023-24 Lakers $47,607,350 39
    2024-25 Lakers $48,728,845 40
    Total $528,195,302

    MORE: Expert NBA award predictions for 2024-25 season

    LeBron James salary

    James' salary for the 2024-25 season is $48,728,845.

    NBA players are not paid on a per-game basis but the compensation for one game is equivalent to 1/91.6th of the player's base compensation, per the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the league and its player's association.

    Based on that math, James earns $531,974.29 each game.

    MORE: JJ Redick's vision for LeBron, other Lakers is genius

    LeBron James contract details

    James signed a two-year maximum contract worth $101.4 million with the Lakers during the 2024 offseason. He has a player option for the 2025-26 season.

    Here are the terms of his deal:

    Season Salary Age
    2024-25 $48,728,845 40
    2025-26 $52,627,153 (Player option) 41
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Former No. 2 overall pick suffers non-contact injury in Pacers' debut
    Sporting News8 hours ago
    Former NBA champion says anyone who criticizes Bronny James 'doesn't know basketball'
    Sporting News9 hours ago
    Former Lakers center, eight-time All-Star wants to return to organization
    Sporting News8 hours ago
    Chiefs $71 million superstar predicted to cut ties with K.C. in favor of Cardinals
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Nets predicted to cut ties with $177 million All-Star via trade to Bulls
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Mets predicted to sign $201 million superstar in blockbuster move
    Sporting News15 hours ago
    What was the relevance of Oleksandr Usyk dressing like The Hitman at Tyson Fury press conference?
    Sporting News15 hours ago
    Cubs predicted to lose $136 million free agent sweepstakes to the Dodgers
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Featherweight title combatants brutally slap down Alex Volkanovski's plans
    Sporting News10 hours ago
    Dodgers beloved All-Star predicted to receive and reject $21 million offer
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Yankees linked to $80 million Cubs superstar as possible Juan Soto replacement
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Tigers acquire White Sox ace in wild proposed blockbuster deal
    Sporting News19 hours ago
    Mets superstar Pete Alonso hints at where he will sign next season
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Bears could trade $3.6 million playmaker before deadline, per insider
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Vikings release former Aaron Rodgers teammate who could interest Jets
    Sporting News1 day ago
    What's next for the winners of main card fights from UFC Vegas 99?
    Sporting News14 hours ago
    NBA Rookie of the Year prediction 2025: Why Zach Edey will win the award over Dalton Knecht, Bronny James
    Sporting News11 hours ago
    Packers trade proposal lands former Super Bowl MVP in deadline blockbuster
    Sporting News1 day ago
    'X' vulgarly reacts to Michigan CBS placement in Week 10
    Sporting News15 hours ago
    Cowboys predicted to land defensive tackle in possible deadline shakeup
    Sporting News1 day ago
    What's next for the fighters of the UFC Vegas 99 ranked flyweight featured prelim?
    Sporting News13 hours ago
    Jaguars predicted to cut ties with former No. 1 overall pick via trade to Bears
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Astros 11-year veteran projected to get $4 million contract
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 8
    Sporting News5 hours ago
    Cubs $80 million slugger 'leaning towards opting out' of contract
    Sporting News12 hours ago
    Braves urged to sign $20 million Yankees infielder after strong postseason
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Did Vanderbilt put up netting for Texas game? Debunking tweet about visitor section alterations for Longhorns fans
    Sporting News11 hours ago
    Oklahoma insider reveals Seth Littrell’s reaction to firing, eulogizes ex-Sooners offensive coordinator’s tenure
    Sporting News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy