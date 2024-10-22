LeBron James net worth: Career earnings, salary and contract details for Laker superstar

LeBron James' all-encompassing legacy includes broken records on and off the court. In many ways, the records he breaks on the court have allowed him to break records away from it.

As one of the game's all-time greats, James has also been one of the highest-compensated players in NBA history. James enters his 22nd NBA season not long after the ink dried on a two-year contract worth north of $100 million .

Given James' lucrative contracts for his play and his business acumen off the floor, he has now entered the territory of the wealthiest athletes in the world. What is his net worth? Here is more on the NBA legend's career earnings, salary and the details of his most recent contract.

LeBron James net worth

As of October 2024, James' real-time net worth is estimated to be $1.2 billion, per Forbes .

James is the first active NBA player to become a billionaire . His net worth was first estimated to be above $1 billion in June 2022.

In addition to lucrative contracts in the NBA, James reportedly signed a lifetime contract with Nike and is a Fenway Sports Group (FSG) partner, meaning he holds ownership stakes in the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins, RFK Racing and Liverpool FC among other entities.

LeBron James career earnings

James has earned $479.5 million in NBA contracts through the 2023-24 season, per Spotrac .

This season, James is set to earn $48.7 million, pushing his NBA earnings above $500 million. James is the first NBA player to amass over $400 million in career earnings and will soon become the first to surpass $500 million.

Season Team Salary Age 2003-04 Cavaliers $4,018,290 19 2004-05 Cavaliers $4,320,360 20 2005-06 Cavaliers $4,621,800 21 2006-07 Cavaliers $5,828,090 22 2007-08 Cavaliers $13,041,250 23 2008-09 Cavaliers $14,410,581 24 2009-10 Cavaliers $15,779,912 25 2010-11 Heat $14,500,00 26 2011-12 Heat $12,896,159 27 2012-13 Heat $17,545,000 28 2013-14 Heat $19,067,500 29 2014-15 Cavaliers $20,644,400 30 2015-16 Cavaliers $22,970,500 31 2016-17 Cavaliers $30,963,450 32 2017-18 Cavaliers $33,285,709 33 2018-19 Lakers $35,654,150 34 2019-20 Lakers $37,436,858 35 2020-21 Lakers $39,219,566 36 2021-22 Lakers $41,180,544 37 2022-23 Lakers $44,474,988 38 2023-24 Lakers $47,607,350 39 2024-25 Lakers $48,728,845 40 Total $528,195,302

LeBron James salary

James' salary for the 2024-25 season is $48,728,845.

NBA players are not paid on a per-game basis but the compensation for one game is equivalent to 1/91.6th of the player's base compensation, per the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the league and its player's association.

Based on that math, James earns $531,974.29 each game.

LeBron James contract details

James signed a two-year maximum contract worth $101.4 million with the Lakers during the 2024 offseason. He has a player option for the 2025-26 season.

Here are the terms of his deal: