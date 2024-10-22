How to watch Bronny James' first NBA game: Channel, time, schedule, live stream for Lakers vs. Timberwolves

Bronny James could make his NBA debut when the Lakers host the Timberwolves to open the 2024-25 NBA season Tuesday evening.

James, the 55th overall pick in June's NBA Draft out of USC, concluded a rocky preseason with a strong performance on Friday. The rookie netted 17 points on 7-of-17 shooting in 35 minutes.

James, 20, signed a four-year, $7.9 million rookie contract in the offseason. His father, LeBron James, enters his age-39 season and seventh with the Lakers.

Tuesday also marks the regular season head coaching debut for JJ Redick, who replaces Darvin Ham.

It's a new era in Minnesota, too. Karl-Anthony Towns is a Knick, with Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo joining Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert to form a formidable quartet for the Timberwolves.

The Sporting News has you covered with everything that you need to know about Lakers vs. Timberwolves.

How to watch Bronny James' first NBA game

TV channel: TNT

TNT Live stream: Sling

Lakers vs. Timberwolves will air nationally on TNT, as the second game in the network's opening night doubleheader.

Viewers hoping to stream the game can do so with Sling .

Lakers vs. Timberwolves start time

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 22

Tuesday, Oct. 22 Time: 10 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. PT

Lakers vs. Timberwolves will begin at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The game will be played at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves radio station

Radio channel: SiriusXM

Listen to Lakers vs. Timberwolves live on SiriusXM channel 86.

Get 3 months of SiriusXM for just $1 . Listen to live NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL games, plus NASCAR, college sports and more. Stay updated with all the news and get all the analysis on multiple sport-specific channels.

Lakers schedule 2024-25

Here are the Lakers' next five games of the 2024-25 regular season:

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV channel Tues., Oct. 22 vs Minnesota 10 p.m. TNT Fri., Oct. 25 vs Phoenix 10 p.m. ESPN Sat., Oct. 26 vs Sacramento 10:30 p.m. NBA TV Mon., Oct. 28 at Phoenix 10 p.m. NBA TV Wed., Oct. 30 at Cleveland 7 p.m.

Timberwolves schedule 2024-25

Here are the Timberwolves' next five games of the 2024-25 regular season:

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV channel Tues., Oct. 22 at Los Angeles 10 p.m. TNT Thurs., Oct. 24 at Sacramento 10 p.m. Sat., Oct. 26 vs Toronto 8 p.m. Tues., Oct. 29 vs Dallas 7:30 p.m. TNT Fri., Nov. 1 vs Denver 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Related Links