MLS Cup playoffs bracket 2024: Fixtures, teams and kickoff times for postseason featuring Lionel Messi

With the 2024 MLS regular season complete, the postseason is now underway with the bracket mapping out the pathway for each team to U.S. club soccer immortality.
Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to their first-ever trophy last season in the Leagues Cup, and now the Herons have taken a massive leap forward as reigning Supporters' Shield winners . Yet that regular-season title means little in the overall landscape, other than earning them the top seed in the Eastern Conference bracket.
There are plenty of contenders for the throne across both conferences, as defending champions Columbus Crew aim for the first back-to-back MLS titles in over a decade, last done by the LA Galaxy in 2011 and 2012.
Speaking of the Galaxy, they fell just short of the Western Conference title on the final day of the season, pipped by LAFC, but they are still a dangerous side and will shoot for a return to the top, last winning an MLS crown in 2014.
The Sporting News has all the info you need to get ready for the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs, from the wild-card round all the way through the final in early December.
MLS Cup playoff bracket, fixtures 2024
Wild Card round
| Matchup
| Date
| Time (ET)
| Match
| Location
| TV/Streaming
| EWC
| Tue, Oct. 22
| 7:30 p.m.
| #8 CF Montreal vs. #9 Atlanta United
| Saputo Stadium (Montreal, Canada)
| MLS Season Pass *
| WWC
| Wed, Oct. 23
| 10:30 p.m.
| #8 Vancouver Whitecaps vs. #9 Portland Timbers
| Providence Park (Portland, OR)
| MLS Season Pass *
* Match designated for free access on MLS Season Pass
Round One
Game 1
| Matchup
| Date
| Time (ET)
| Match
| Location
| TV/Streaming
| E1
| Fri, Oct. 25
| 8:30 p.m.
| #1 Inter Miami vs. CF Montreal/Atlanta United
| Chase Stadium (Ft. Lauderdale, FL)
| MLS Season Pass *
| W4
| Sat, Oct. 26
| 11 p.m.
| #2 LA Galaxy vs. #7 Colorado Rapids
| Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, CA)
| MLS Season Pass *
| E2
| Sun, Oct. 27
| 7:30 p.m.
| #4 Orlando City vs. #5 Charlotte FC
| Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, FL)
| TV: FS1
Stream: MLS Season Pass *, Fubo
| W1
| Sun, Oct. 27
| 9:45 p.m.
| #1 LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps/Portland Timbers
| BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, CA)
| TV: FS1
Stream: MLS Season Pass *, Fubo
| E3
| Mon, Oct. 28
| 6:45 p.m.
| #3 FC Cincinnati vs. #6 NYCFC
| TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)
| TV: FS1
Stream: MLS Season Pass *, Fubo
| E4
| Mon, Oct. 28
| 9 p.m.
| #2 Columbus Crew vs. #7 NY Red Bulls
| Lower.com Field (Columbus, OH)
| TV: FS1
Stream: MLS Season Pass *, Fubo
| W3
| Tue, Oct. 29
| 6:45 p.m.
| #3 Real Salt Lake vs. #6 Minnesota United
| America First Field (Sandy, UT)
| TV: FS1
Stream: MLS Season Pass *, Fubo
| W2
| Tue, Oct. 29
| 9 p.m.
| #4 Seattle Sounders vs. #5 Houston Dynamo
| Lumen Field (Seattle, WA)
| TV: FS1
Stream: MLS Season Pass *, Fubo
Game 2
| Matchup
| Date
| Time (ET)
| Match
| Location
| E2
| Fri, Nov. 1
| 7:30 p.m.
| Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City
| Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC)
| W4
| Fri, Nov. 1
| 9:30 p.m.
| Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy
| Dick's Sporting Goods Park (Commerce City, CO)
| E3
| Sat, Nov. 2
| TBD
| NYCFC vs. FC Cincinnati
| TBD
| E1
| Sat, Nov. 2
| 7 p.m.
| CF Montreal/Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami
| TBD
| W3
| Sat, Nov. 2
| 9 p.m.
| Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake
| Allianz Field (St. Paul, MN)
| E4
| Sun, Nov. 3
| 4:30 p.m.
| NY Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew
| Red Bull Arena (Harrison, NJ)
| W2
| Sun, Nov. 3
| 6:30 p.m.
| Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders
| Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, TX)
| W1
| Sun, Nov. 3
| 8:45 p.m.
| Vancouver Whitecaps/Portland Timbers vs. LAFC
| TBD
Game 3
| Matchup
| Date
| Time (ET)
| Match
| Location
| W3
| Fri, Nov. 8
| 9 p.m.
| Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United
| America First Field (Sandy, UT)
| W1
| Fri, Nov. 8
| 11 p.m.
| LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps/Portland Timbers
| BMO Field (Los Angeles, CA)
| E3
| Sat, Nov. 9
| 4 p.m.
| FC Cincinnati vs. NYCFC
| TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)
| E2
| Sat, Nov. 9
| 6 p.m.
| Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC
| Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, FL)
| E1
| Sat, Nov. 9
| 8 p.m.
| Inter Miami vs. CF Montreal/Atlanta United
| Chase Stadium (Ft. Lauderdale, FL)
| W4
| Sat, Nov. 9
| 10 p.m.
| LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids
| Dignity Health Sports Park (Commerce City, CO)
| E3
| Sun, Nov. 10
| 5 p.m.
| Columbus Crew vs. NY Red Bulls
| Lower.com Field (Columbus, OH)
| W2
| Sun, Nov. 10
| 7 p.m.
| Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo
| Lumen Field (Seattle, WA)
Conference Semifinals
| Matchup
| Date
| Time (ET)
| Match
| Location
| ESF1
| Nov. 23-24
| TBD
| E1 Winner vs. E2 Winner
| TBD
| ESF2
| Nov. 23-24
| TBD
| E3 Winner vs. E4 Winner
| TBD
| WSF1
| Nov. 23-24
| TBD
| W1 Winner vs. W2 Winner
| TBD
| WSF2
| Nov. 23-24
| TBD
| W3 Winner vs. W4 Winner
| TBD
Conference Finals
| Matchup
| Date
| Time (ET)
| Match
| Location
| EF1
| Nov. 30-Dec. 1
| TBD
| ESF1 Winner vs. ESF2 Winner
| TBD
| WF1
| Nov. 30-Dec. 1
| TBD
| WSF1 Winner vs. WSF2 Winner
| TBD
2024 MLS Cup final
| Date
| Time (ET)
| Match
| Location
| Sat, Dec. 7
| 4 p.m.
| Eastern Conference champ vs. Western Conference champ
| TBD
How to watch 2024 MLS Cup playoffs
Every single match of the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs can be found streaming on MLS Season Pass from Apple TV.
Now through the end of the season, fans can sign up for an MLS Season Pass subscription for just $9.99, while current Apple TV subscribers can sign up for free. As a promotional push for the postseason, Apple has also designated both wild card matches as well as every single Game 1 from the first round proper for free access, meaning all viewers can watch the games free of charge regardless of MLS Season Pass subscription status.
Additionally, many games throughout the playoffs will be televised on either FOX or FS1.
