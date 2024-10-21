Open in App
    FanDuel promo + Ravens vs. Bucs odds & NFL expert picks for MNF: Bet $5 to win $300 in bonus bets, score free NBA League Pass

    By Kris Johnson,

    1 days ago

    The Ravens and Bucs battle on MNF, and our FanDuel promo scores $300 in bonus bets just by winning a $5 wager on tonight's game.

    New users also receive three free months of NBA League Pass on FanDuel.

    We'll also provide analysis and picks from Mo Nuwwarah of The Lines and TSN betting expert Tony Mejia. Use our FanDuel promo link now to "Bet $5, Win $300" in bonus bets from one of the best NFL betting sites .

    FanDuel promo + Ravens vs. Bucs MNF odds

    Here are live MNF odds at FanDuel :

    Bet MNF at FanDuel : Bet $5 to win $300 in bonus bets

    MNF betting analysis & expert picks for Ravens vs. Bucs

    The total for Ravens vs. Bucs projects plenty of points being scored on MNF. Tampa Bay scored 51 points on its own after a big win against New Orleans last week.

    We've got a preferred player prop from Mo Nuwwarah of The Lines to kick things off.

    Godwin produced season-highs with 11 catches on 13 targets for 125 receiving yards and two TDs last week against the Saints.

    Here's Mo: "Mike Evans popped up on the injury report with a Thursday DNP. As it’s the first practice of the week and he’s a veteran, it could be nothing, and that’s how coach Todd Bowles made it sound.

    "I’m bullish on someone from this team to score through the air. ... The Ravens have been had through the air repeatedly when the opposing passing game has a pulse. I’ll side with the player we know is healthy for now."

    TSN betting expert Tony Mejia also has a key player prop for your betting consideration.

    Here's Tony: "Mayfield has amassed an NFL-best 15 TD passes and will be aggressive against a Ravens secondary that has been victimized by big plays. Expect his productive surge to continue and ride the over on TD tosses."

    FanDuel promo for MNF: Bet $5, Win $300 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass

    Our FanDuel promo link unlocks a fantastic offer for new customers: $300 in bonus bets if you hit your first $5 bet. You'll also get three free months of NBA League Pass.

    Here's how to claim the promo:

    • Visit FanDuel Sportsbook using this link .
    • Click "join" and select the state you're in.
    • Enter the information requested, including email, a username and password.
    • Deposit $10 or more using a method of your choice, such as online banking, Apple Pay, Venmo or PayPal.
    • Place a bet of $5 or more - and win that wager!

    If you win your first bet, FanDuel will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets.

    You can use that $300 in house money to bet on other NFL games. Just be sure to use your bonus bets within seven days from the time they are received!

