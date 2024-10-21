Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Bills WR Keon Coleman has historical rookie performance in Week 7 win vs. Titans

    By Jarrett Bailey,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VpA3S_0wGDAU4g00

    The Buffalo Bills are 5-2 and hold a three-game lead in the AFC East by three games after both the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets lost their Week 7 matchups. And while all the attention was on newly-acquired receiver, it was a rookie receiver whose day was one of the best for a first-year player in team history,

    Keon Coleman caught four passes for 125 yards in the Bills' 34-10 win over the Tennessee Titans. His 125 yards are the most by a Bills rookie since Sammy Watkins in 2014.

    The big outburst marks Coleman's first 100-yard game as a pro, and seemed to be foreshadowed earlier last week when he was asked about the addition of Cooper and how he can help the offense.

    "Same thing like adding another person with money in your household," Coleman said. "Help you pay for everything. Help everything out. Help everybody else get open and just bring more threat to the offense."

    Cooper's presence did just that for Coleman, who is already benefitting from having a five-time Pro Bowler in the lineup.

