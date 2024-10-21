Open in App
    • Sporting News

    New York Liberty 2024 WNBA championship gear, how to buy

    By Kilty Cleary,

    1 days ago

    The wait is over, New York! The Liberty have finally brought home the WNBA Championship. After 28 long seasons, the New York Liberty secured their first-ever WNBA title with a 67-62 victory over the Minnesota Lynx in five games. It’s been a historic season for the Liberty, and tonight, they etched their name into the record books, giving New York City its first professional basketball championship since 1973.

    Jonquel Jones shined on the biggest stage, delivering a clutch 17-point performance to earn the 2024 WNBA Finals MVP honors. With this win, the Liberty capped off a spectacular season where they dominated the league, finishing with a franchise-best 32-8 record and claiming the No. 1 seed in the WNBA Playoffs for just the second time in team history. They also became the first team in WNBA history to notch back-to-back 30+ win seasons!

    Now, it's time for fans to celebrate this historic moment! Be part of the excitement and grab your official 2024 WNBA Championship gear from Fanatics ! Whether you're looking for Liberty jerseys, championship hats, shirts, or hoodies , Fanatics has everything you need to show off your New York pride.

    Click on any image or link to get your championship gear now and join in celebrating this unforgettable Liberty season!

