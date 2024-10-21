Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Red Sox should only consider re-signing slugger in one scenario

    By Mike Masala,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AG8F2_0wGC5g9300

    The Boston Red Sox have 11 players preparing to hit free agency in the coming weeks, meaning chief baseball officer Craig Breslow will have to either re-sign them or replace their production.

    Arguably Boston's most impactful pending free agent is outfielder/designated hitter Tyler O'Neill.

    The Red Sox acquired O'Neill from the St. Louis Cardinals in December for Nick Robertson and Victor Santos. The 29-year-old went on to hit .241 with an .847 OPS, 31 home runs, 61 RBIs and four stolen bases.

    He also appeared in 113 games which was the second-most in a single season in his career (behind the 138 games he played for St. Louis in 2021).

    With O'Neill hitting free agency, Breslow has the same choice to make with the slugger, who is projected to receive $90.82 million over five years this offseason.

    Boston should have a ton of money, and Breslow should be able to throw it around without much concern, but that's not how the club has acted in recent years.

    Instead of being the team that goes blow for blow in free agency and on the trade market with teams like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers (who are not so coincidentally competing against each other in the World Series), they've been much more frugal.

    Still, it may be best for Boston to turn their attention elsewhere. Considering O'Neill's injury history, there's a strong chance that the Red Sox got lucky with him this year. He was hurt quite a bit, but he battled through and didn't miss much time. What are the chances that happens again?

    On top of that, there are some more enticing options in free agency, including 2024 All-Stars and 2024 World Series participants Teoscar Hernandez and Juan Soto.

    The Red Sox should really only be looking at O'Neill as their target this offseason if they trade at least two of Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Roman Anthony and Masataka Yoshida. They'll also have to strike out on signing those previously mentioned potential replacements.

    If all of that happens, and that's a reasonable outcome, they could pivot and re-sign O'Neill.

    MORE RED SOX NEWS

    Pending NL free agent continues to express love for Red Sox, Fenway Park

    Red Sox nab an exec from rival team’s front office

    AL All-Star named a top trade target for Boston this offseason

    Members of the 2004 team reflect on ALCS Game 7 win on 20th anniversary

